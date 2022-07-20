Texas Mothers are Mad at Governor Greg Abbott

Screenshot from Twitter

In a minute 30 ad, several Texas mothers got together to put their voices together where they released their Mothers Against Greg Abbott video.

As you can guess, the mothers are not in favor of supporting Governor Greg Abbott as he seeks re-election in Austin.

The mothers are organized to support LBGT, pro-choice, and against the pro-gun rhetoric of Abbott.

This group was formed last year when a protest was started by Nancy Thompson when the Texas Education Agency said schools didn’t have to inform parents when someone tested positive for COVID-19.

So Nancy went to Austin’s capital building and protested over this. Her image was shared and that became the signal to create the Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

Here is the video:

Then in the video, a mother says :

"We want change for Texas now... before history repeats itself... and we're ready to fight. We live in suburbs...in big cities...and on farms and ranches. We are mothers. We are mothers. We are the mothers against Greg Abbott. Let's make Texas a safe place where all families can thrive again."

One mother says at the beginning of the ad:

"They say nothing changes in Texas politics until it does."

Another mother adds :

"Till the Texas power grid failed and our families froze without water and electricity."

A Black mother says:

"Until white Texas politicians removed our history from the classroom."

Another mother says:

"Till they made it legal to buy a gun without a permit, and openly carry it.”

Then another mother says:

"Till we were called child abusers for loving and supporting our transgender children."

"Till Texas school boards banned books by Black and LGBTQ authors."

"Till our loved ones died when Texas politicians fought mask and vaccine mandates during the worst pandemic in over 100 years."

Beto O'Rourke is already receiving funding from a Billionaire and other high-net-worth people. Now, this other group is another support base as he challenges Abbott for governor.

What do you think about Mothers Against Greg Abbott?