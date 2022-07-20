Wealthy Billionaire Made a $1 Million Donation to O’Rourke’s Run for Governor

George Soros Screenshot from Twitter

Beto O’Rourke and his support team turned it up over the last few months as they pulled in a record of funds for the campaign. Now it seems another $1 million was sent into the O’Rourke campaign.

Billionaire investor George Soros contributed $1 million to the former Democratic representative who is going against Governor Greg Abbott who is seeking reelection for the seat in Austin, Texas .

It is not surprising that Soros supports O’Rourke. He is not a fan of former President Donald Trump who has supported the Governor in the past. Soros must like what O’Rourke brings into this campaign.

Bloomberg mentioned that Soros made the donation to O’Rourke’s campaign before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. O’Rourke wants to change the abortion requirements in Texas if he is elected governor.

O’Rourke also received campaign funds from a married couple, Simone and Tench Cove who gave him $2 million for his run .

Texas is one of the few states that does not set a donation limit for political candidates.

Then recent polls show O’Rourke is gaining ground which was previously mentioned here .

But Governor Abbott has also received several million-dollar checks to support his campaign.

Energy Transfer CEO Kelcy Warren gave Abbott $1 million along with several billionaires according to Forbes. Then several billionaires who supported Trump’s campaign are also supporting Governor Abbott.

The next few months will be interesting to see if other wealthy donors come out to support the candidates as the race is getting closer.

For the most part, O’Rourke is gathering smaller funds from his supporters. O’Rourke’s campaign said the average donation from supporters was $54.

In a statement, O’Rourke said :

“We’re receiving support from people in every part of Texas who want to work together to ensure our state moves beyond Greg Abbott’s extremism and finally leads in great jobs, world-class schools, the ability to see a doctor, keeping our kids safe and protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future.”

Will the donation from Soros make a difference in O'Rourke's campaign?