Beto O’Rourke Starts His Texas Tour Today - Here's What You Need to Know

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke takes on possibly his last big effort to win the hearts and minds of voters for the upcoming November election. Today, O’Rourke begins his drive to meet Texans in 75 areas in 59 days.

He starts off today at 6 pm in his hometown of El Paso, Texas at Lowbrow Palace, 1006 Texas Ave.

O’Rourke said :

“I think it’s really important that we all work to ensure everyone in this state has an opportunity to do well and get ahead. With Greg Abbott as governor, that’s becoming harder and harder for most people in this state.”

The Democratic challenger added that rising inflation, high property taxes, and the fear parents face when sending their kids to school, is not how Texas should live.

“That’s not who we are as Texans. We’re better than this and we are going to find the common ground that allows us to get ahead.”

O’Rourke wants to get to know and hear the needs of Texans.

“You have to show up and be there for people in person. It’s a two-way conversation – the only way I know how to do that is to show up and do that in person.”

Following El Paso, O’Rourke will head off in West Texas and visit Pecos, Midland, and Snyder. Then he will head off to Quanah and Wichita Falls. You can see the rest of his trip here.

The total distance for O’Rourke will add up to about 5,600 miles.

“This is something that resonates not just here in El Paso, or in Austin or the Rio Grande Valley, but many of these more rural and currently-Republican communities. We can do better in Texas and in order to do that, we’ve got to have change.”

Governor Abbott started his tour around Texas in June to visit 60 locations.

Will O’Rourke’s tour help or hurt him as he runs for Texas governor?