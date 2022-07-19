Texas School District Requires Clear Backpack Because of Uvalde Incident





Screenshot from Amazon

The May 24 incident at Uvalde School is still fresh in the minds of Texans where 19 students and two teachers were killed by the 18-year-old gunman.

Representative Dustin Burrows on the investigation committee said :

"There were multiple systemic failures."

So, not Dallas Independent School District is taking action and wants to prevent a similar incident on its school grounds. For the upcoming school year which starts very soon, they are requiring middle and high school students to wear a clear or mesh backpack.

Dallas ISD wants to avoid confusion and help keep students and teachers safe.

On the district website, it said :

“We acknowledge that clear or mesh backpacks alone will not eliminate safety concerns. This is merely one of several steps in the district’s comprehensive plan to better ensure student and staff safety.”

But parents will not have to worry about buying the backpacks at the last minute. Dallas ISD will supply clear backpacks to all secondary students before the school year starts.

The school district will pay about $800,000 for approximately 70,000 middle and high school students.

Students who bring in the wrong backpack will be taken and then the parent or guardian can pick up the item.

Officials wrote:

“The decision was made to purchase clear backpacks for each secondary student and to require backpacks where contents are visible to continue to reduce risks that could put students and staff in harm’s way.”

Additionally, Dallas ISD officials said this was to:

"ensure that prohibited items are not included among the students' belongings".

The district added:

"Clear or mesh backpacks will also speed up students entering the school at the beginning of the day because opening and inspecting every backpack may not be necessary,"

Dallas ISD has been forward thinking in some of its ideas such as here. Then another school district not far from Fort Worth said they were adopting a similar plan.

Kennedale ISD and Greenville ISD are requiring students to also use the clear backpack this school year according to the Dallas Morning News.

Do you think this will help reduce the risk of a vigilante shooting on school property?