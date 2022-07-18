Second Largest City in Texas Identifies First Case of Monkeypox - Here’s How to Identify it

Screenshot from Twitter

With monkeypox cases in Dallas, and then Austin, now a third large city identifies the virus. On July 14, San Antonio Metro Health identifies not one but two cases of monkeypox. The individuals are isolated but in Texas, there have been 42 cases as of last week.

San Antonio believes the risk is low to catch monkeypox.

Metro Health Directo Claude A. Jacob said:

“With increased cases occurring nationwide and across the state, we have been actively monitoring this situation. Because the disease does not easily spread from person-to-person without direct contact, the chance of exposure to the public is minimal. We encourage residents to be aware of the symptoms, follow prevention recommendations, and consult with a healthcare provider when needed.”

Not much is known about Monkeypox but it is normally seen in parts of Central and West Africa. It is called monkeypox because it was first discovered in monkeys in the 1950s. So it is not a new completely new virus.

Dr. Jane Patterson of the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio said it is similar to smallpox but less severe.

According to Dr. Patterson, monkeypox can be contagious as it is spread by human contact. It is commonly spread through direct contact as a rash, scabs, bodily fluids, kissing, and people who are sexually active.

In the first two weeks, the symptoms are:

fever

body aches

swollen lymph glands in the groin or under pits

a skin rash turns into blisters

The Texas Department of State Health Services said:

“Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be transmitted from person to person by inhaling large respiratory droplets or through close contact with body fluids and lesions, as well as bedding and other contaminated materials.”

If you suspect you have monkeypox, you should talk to your health care provider for further testing.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said the illness usually lasts 2 to 4 weeks.

Dr. Patterson said the virus is not deadly as compared to coronavirus as only 1% die. Most people can recover without treatment.

In Austin, Desmar Walkes the Austin-Travis Health Authority Medical Director said:

“We need to be safe and follow practices we’ve learned from COVID-19 to prevent the spread of monkeypox here in our community.

Just like COVID-19, you should take proper precautions and inform your health care provider.

Do you think this will get as bad as COVID did?