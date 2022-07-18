Texas Governor and AG Commissioner Support Medical Marijuana

Texas AG Sid Miller Screenshot from Twitter

The legalization of marijuana has been a hot topic for years, especially in the State of Texas. Then last Friday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in Austin, called for the state to loosen its drug law to allow more people to use medical marijuana.

"In a free society, [the] government should only make something illegal for a powerful reason or set of facts," Miller said "The freedom of the people to make their own choices and decisions is a fundamental principle of a true democracy."

Miller compared the Texas marijuana law as restrictive as the alcohol prohibition laws of the 1920s.

The Agriculture Commission wrote about his support for medical marijuana comparing it to racism and classism stating:

"As I look back, I believe that cannabis prohibition came from a place of fear, not from medical science or the analysis of social harm. Sadly, the roots of this came from a history of racism, classism, and a large central government with an authoritarian desire to control others. It is as anti-American in its origins as could be imaginable."

The Commissioner has held his seat since 2014 and is expected to face Democrat Susan Hays in the November election.

Miller added :

"It is time for all of us, including the Governor, members of the Texas Legislature, and others to come together and set aside our political differences to have an honest conversation about cannabis: where we have been, where we are going, and what role government should properly play."

The medicinal use of marijuana in Texas has actually been legal for the last seven years, after the Texas legislature passed the Compassionate-Use Act in 2015, which allows the legal use of low-THC cannabis for patients with certain conditions. Texas law defines “low-THC” as a cannabis plant or derivative that contains less than 1% TCH (tetrahydrocannabinol) by weight.

Last year the Act expired but Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 1535 continuing medical marijuana’s use.

Abbott’s Lt. Governor Dan Patrick does not support lessening these drug laws.

Joshua Blank with UT Austin’s Texas Politics Project said :

“The Lt. Governor has made it pretty explicitly clear that he is not on board for lessening the state’s drug laws around marijuana. But I think like any other public figure, if [the] pressure continues to mount, especially within his own party, there’s no reason he can’t change his mind.”

Abbott wants to decriminalize the use of marijuana. If Abbott holds on to his lead over challenger Beto O'Rourke and is re-elected, there is a possibility he may pass a bill to enforce this.

See who is eligible to use medical marijuana

Medical professionals can only prescribe medical marijuana if the patient falls under one of these categories:

A seizure disorder

A medical condition that is approved for a research program for which the patient is receiving treatment under that program

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

An incurable neurodegenerative disease

Autism

Cancer

Epilepsy

Multiple sclerosis

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Spasticity

The use of medical marijuana is likely to continue to grow over the coming years.

Miller wrote :

“While I am not sure that Texas is ready to go that far, I have seen firsthand the value of cannabis as medicine to so many Texans.”

DISA provides a list of where medical marijuana is legal in the 50 states.

Do you know anyone who has used medical marijuana and it has helped them?