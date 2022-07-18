O'Rourke's Campaign Raises $27 Million Which was More than Governor Abbott

Beto O’Rourke was behind in campaign funds raised against Governor Greg Abbott. Well, O’Rourke’s campaign recently announced they raised $27.63 million from February to June which was more than Abbott raised in the same time period which was $24 million. O'Rourke raised the most any Texas candidate has raised according to the Texas Tribune. Abbott still has a lead on overall campaign funds raised.

In the previous report, Abbott’s campaign raised $49.8 million to O’Rourke’s $6.8 million.

O’Rourke’s campaign said the average contribution was $54 from 511,000 supporters.

O’Rourke said in a statement:

“We’re receiving support from people in every part of Texas who want to work together to ensure our state moves beyond Greg Abbott’s extremism and finally leads in great jobs, world-class schools, the ability to see a doctor, keeping our kids safe and protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future.”

The governor’s seat in Austin will be a close race this November between the two political challengers.

O’Rourke tweeted :

“We are building a grassroots campaign to reach voters across Texas and WIN on the night of November 8.”

Recently, O’Rourke has been criticizing Abbott over the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and how little he has done to fix the grid issues in Texas.

Former House Speaker Dennis Bonnen said why O’Rourke raised more money than Abbott:

“Because Beto O’Rourke is the beloved child of socialists in America and he gets a lot of small contributions from those who followed Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.”

Then former State Representative Roberto R. Alonzo said :

“Beto has a good mechanism to raise funds. Especially after what happened in Uvalde, it gives Democrats a reason to win and we’re going to win.”

O’Rourke’s campaign said :

“A total of nearly 332,500 donations, compared to just 77,733 contributions at the same point in 2018, came from every county in Texas, and every state in the nation, showing the far-reaching, robust fundraising network that Governor Abbott has built during his time in office.”

Abbott’s campaign manager Mark Miner was asked if $27.63 million was the most a candidate has raised:

“Just because they’re saying it is a fact doesn’t mean it’s true.”

“Resources won’t be an issue in this race. Everyone will have resources necessary to run a strong campaign.”

In O’Rourke’s race in 2018 against U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, he raised $80 million where he was close to beating the incumbent.

O’Rourke thanked the volunteers and supporters:

“I’m grateful for everyone who helped us raise $27.63 million in just over four months as we support the powerful work of our organizers and more than 78,000 volunteers.”

With less than four months to go, this will be a close race between O’Rourke and Abbott.

In a recent poll in Austin , O’Rourke was behind 5 points to Abbott.

Does O’Rourke have a chance to beat the sitting Governor Abbott?