Poll Show O'Rourke Trails Abbott by 5 Points Now

Beto O’Rourke recently talked in Edinburgh Texas which is a little over 200 miles south of San Antonio . During his campaign event, he brought up several issues and directed them at what Governor Greg Abbott has not improved.

O'Rourke pointed out recent events that made big changes in the lives of Texans, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Texas banning abortions, and the winter freeze of 2021.

O’Rourke said :

"Instead of after the shooting in El Paso that killed 23 people, after Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe High School and Midland, Odessa, and now Uvalde, has done nothing to keep guns out of the hands of people who use them against us and our kids."

"In the energy capital of the world, when the temperature dropped last February, the man in power could not keep the power on for the people that he's supposed to serve.”

Then O’Rourke also pointed out the latest poll, The Texas Politics Project from Austin , where he is 5 points behind Governor Abbott.

He said :

“We’re down only five points now.”

This is getting closer than a month ago when he was about 6 points behind .

Governor Abbott has talked about the strength of Texas, business moving to the state, and improvements with the border situation with Operation Lone Star.

"Cities and small towns along the Rio Grande and along the border that need our help to move those migrants elsewhere, and so we're doing our part to try to help our local communities.”

Abbott still has a large surplus of campaign funds that he will use to maintain his lead heading into the November elections.

In addition, Abbott and fellow Republicans have talked about improving the gun laws but little has been done.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has said :

“We have to harden these targets so that no one can get in ever except through one entrance. Maybe that would help. Maybe that would stop someone.”

After the Uvalde shooting, Abbott said:

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering.​​”

A few weeks ago, some Texas lawmakers including Republican John Cornyn supported the recent bill signed by President Joe Biden.

Next week, Beto O’Rourke begins his campaign across Texas starting in his hometown of El Paso on July 19.

Will O'Rourke close the gap even further over the next few months?