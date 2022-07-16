14 Things Governor Abbott has Done to Secure the Border

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWVPr_0gguqmsP00
Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter

In Houston, Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America.

According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.

Then, Fox News’ Alexis McAdams toured the Houston crime lab. She found out nearly every street drug analyzed by the lab is laced with a synthetic opioids. Most of the fentanyl at the Houston lab arrives in pill form. Some of the drugs come in a kilo form which contains up to 500,000 lethal doses with the potential to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

Governor Abbott said:

"Because of President Biden's open border policies, deadly fentanyl is flooding America, with enough seized lethal doses to kill almost every man, woman, and child in the nation. Mexican drug cartels are smuggling fentanyl into our country anyway they can. It is laced into every other street drug available, as well as being disguised as legal prescriptions, as this lab has discovered. Because of the folks at this lab, who handle potentially lethal drugs every day, we are saving the lives of thousands of Texans from the deadly scourge of fentanyl."

Texas State Senator Huffman of Houston added:

"Fentanyl deaths affect Texans across all demographics. Parents should be aware of fentanyl and educate their children about the deadliness of this drug. The legislature increased penalties against fentanyl manufacturing and distribution last session, but we will look to increase penalties even further this upcoming legislative session as a result of this growing crisis."

Director McCraw said:

"Cartels along the border are exploiting the federal government's open border policies to make money selling deadly fentanyl through counterfeit pills in the United States. Parents and grandparents should talk to their children about the risks of counterfeit pills."

14 things to secure the border

To help secure the border, these are the 14 areas that Governor Abbott has accomplished and worked on:

  • Secured $4 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts
  • Launched Operation Lone Star and deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers
  • Arrested and imprison criminals trespassing or committing other state crimes along the southern border
  • Allocate resources that include acquiring 1,700 unused steel panels to build the border wall in Texas
  • Sign a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas
  • Sign 15 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas
  • Sign a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl
  • Issue a disaster declaration for the border crisis
  • Issue an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants
  • Take aggressive action to secure the border as President Biden ends Title 42 expulsions, including busing thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C.
  • Sign memoranda of understanding between the State of Texas and the States of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas to enhance border security measures that will prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas
  • Activate the Joint Border Security Operations Center (JBSOC) and direct the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Military Department, and Texas Division of Emergency Management to coordinate Texas’ response to secure the border
  • Issue an executive order authorizing the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to return illegal immigrants to the border at ports of entry
  • Create DPS strike teams and establish new vehicle inspection checkpoints targeting semi-trucks and other commercial motor vehicles

What else do you think Governor Abbott needs to do to secure the border?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Houston# Texas# Governor Abbott# Mexico border# drugs

Comments / 98

Published by

Sharing information about Texas politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know. Seen in CNN Money, Morning Brew, and Army Times.

El Paso, TX
8226 followers

More from Tom Handy

Uvalde, TX

Media is Saying Governor Abbott didn’t Attend the Uvalde Funerals - Here Are the Real Reasons

Uvalde Elementary School has been a hot topic in the media for the past two months since the shooting. Then some articles put up clickbait that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blowing to attend any of the funerals.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Abbott’s Operation Lonestar is Catching Migrants but at Whose Cost (Opinion)?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring Texas national guard and state police officers to detain migrants who cross the Texas-Mexican border south of San Antonio and other areas. The order requires illegal aliens sent back to the port of entry at the border.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke Starts His Texas Tour Today - Here's What You Need to Know

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke takes on possibly his last big effort to win the hearts and minds of voters for the upcoming November election. Today, O’Rourke begins his drive to meet Texans in 75 areas in 59 days.

Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

Monkeypox is Spreading in Texas and Reaches its Fourth Big City

After news of monkeypox hit cities in Texas including Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, it was likely to spread to other big cities. Well, residents in Houston make up about one-third of the total cases in the entire state.

Read full story
85 comments
Uvalde, TX

Texas School District Requires Clear Backpack Because of Uvalde Incident

The May 24 incident at Uvalde School is still fresh in the minds of Texans where 19 students and two teachers were killed by the 18-year-old gunman. Representative Dustin Burrows on the investigation committee said:

Read full story
16 comments
San Antonio, TX

Second Largest City in Texas Identifies First Case of Monkeypox - Here’s How to Identify it

With monkeypox cases in Dallas, and then Austin, now a third large city identifies the virus. On July 14, San Antonio Metro Health identifies not one but two cases of monkeypox. The individuals are isolated but in Texas, there have been 42 cases as of last week.

Read full story
95 comments
Texas State

$2 Million Donation for O'Rourke and Key Highlights of the Democratic Convention

The campaign for Beto O’Rourke recently announced a record for fundraising by a Texas politician. And, a Texas couple made the largest donation to his campaign. So, as the keynote speaker on Friday for the Texas Democratic Party Convention in Dallas, O’Rourke toldThe Dallas Morning News:

Read full story
59 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor and AG Commissioner Support Medical Marijuana

The legalization of marijuana has been a hot topic for years, especially in the State of Texas. Then last Friday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in Austin, called for the state to loosen its drug law to allow more people to use medical marijuana.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

O'Rourke's Campaign Raises $27 Million Which was More than Governor Abbott

Beto O’Rourke was behind in campaign funds raised against Governor Greg Abbott. Well, O’Rourke’s campaign recently announced they raised $27.63 million from February to June which was more than Abbott raised in the same time period which was $24 million. O'Rourke raised the most any Texas candidate has raised according to the Texas Tribune. Abbott still has a lead on overall campaign funds raised.

Read full story
103 comments
Texas State

Texas has Billions to Spend - The important Question is Where to Spend it?

This year you probably complained about the taxes you paid in Texas. KRGV reported the State paid the 5th highest in property taxes collected. But there may be some good news coming depending on how legislators determine what to do with their surplus. Yes, Texas is sitting on a surplus this year.

Read full story
27 comments
Dallas, TX

The Former President is Coming to Texas in August

This year’s Conservative Political Action Council (CPAC) returns to Dallas, Texas this year and former President Donald Trump is the keynote speaker. The date of the event is August 4 to 6 at the Hilton Anatole hotel.

Read full story
241 comments
Texas State

O'Rourke's Plan to Fix the Texas Electric Grid

As Texas gets through one of the hottest summers in years, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke has a plan to fix the electric grid issues for good. Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to fix the issue and talk to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), but there are still problems that persist as shown this summer across the state.

Read full story
385 comments
El Paso, TX

Star Trek Creator was Born in Texas and Gets Planetarium Named After Him

Yesterday, Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek was honored with a planetarium named after him. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, and El Paso Independent School District Superintendent Diana Sayavedra had the ribbon cutting and inauguration of the new facility. The old Crosby Elementary at 5411 Wren Ave, housed the new addition to the El Paso community. Joining the Mayor was the El Paso Boys and Girls Club.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

People are Challenging Governor Abbott as He Runs for Reelection

Governor Greg Abbott is running for his third re-election campaign this year and some people are trying to do anything to find fault while governor in Austin. Two issues I came across seem normal, but this is also election year that Governor Abbott has run since announcing his reelection campaign back in January this year.

Read full story
310 comments
Austin, TX

Elon Musk Backs out of Deal to Buy Twitter and Forced to Pay $1 Billion

What was looking positive a few months ago for the Austin Texas entrepreneur, is now turning into an expensive disaster. A couple of months ago, Elon Musk offered to buy the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion.

Read full story
80 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas Governor

Beto O'Rourke finishes a run with some localsScreenshot from Twitter. Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is going back to his old playbook in his race for Texas governor. O’Rourke plans to meet constituents in 75 areas across Texas in the next 59 days.

Read full story
282 comments
San Antonio, TX

Dr. Biden Makes a Big Mistake in Her Visit to Texas

Yesterday, the President’s wife made a visit to San Antonio, Texas. Everything was fine until she made a comment that referenced tacos to the local community. The Biden administration is trying to reach out to the Latino community.

Read full story
47 comments
Austin, TX

Texas is Breaking Heat Records this Summer

Austin is seeing record numbers in temperatures this year. The City had the warmest weather in December, May, and June. Then this past Monday, Austin reached a high of 108 degrees which was the eighth highest on record according to KXAN.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Governor Abbott said There is No Power Issue in Texas

In response to the energy warning issue that ERCOT made to residents of Houston, Governor Greg Abbott said there was no big issue. He had conversations with ERCOT directly and they were concerned and gave residents a warning just in case temperatures became too hot this week.

Read full story
99 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy