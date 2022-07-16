14 Things Governor Abbott has Done to Secure the Border

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

In Houston , Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America.

According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.

Then, Fox News’ Alexis McAdams toured the Houston crime lab. She found out nearly every street drug analyzed by the lab is laced with a synthetic opioids. Most of the fentanyl at the Houston lab arrives in pill form. Some of the drugs come in a kilo form which contains up to 500,000 lethal doses with the potential to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

Governor Abbott said :

"Because of President Biden's open border policies, deadly fentanyl is flooding America, with enough seized lethal doses to kill almost every man, woman, and child in the nation. Mexican drug cartels are smuggling fentanyl into our country anyway they can. It is laced into every other street drug available, as well as being disguised as legal prescriptions, as this lab has discovered. Because of the folks at this lab, who handle potentially lethal drugs every day, we are saving the lives of thousands of Texans from the deadly scourge of fentanyl."

Texas State Senator Huffman of Houston added :

"Fentanyl deaths affect Texans across all demographics. Parents should be aware of fentanyl and educate their children about the deadliness of this drug. The legislature increased penalties against fentanyl manufacturing and distribution last session, but we will look to increase penalties even further this upcoming legislative session as a result of this growing crisis."

Director McCraw said :

"Cartels along the border are exploiting the federal government's open border policies to make money selling deadly fentanyl through counterfeit pills in the United States. Parents and grandparents should talk to their children about the risks of counterfeit pills."

14 things to secure the border

To help secure the border, these are the 14 areas that Governor Abbott has accomplished and worked on:

Secured $4 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts

Launched Operation Lone Star and deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers

Arrested and imprison criminals trespassing or committing other state crimes along the southern border

Allocate resources that include acquiring 1,700 unused steel panels to build the border wall in Texas

Sign a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas

Sign 15 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas

Sign a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl

Issue a disaster declaration for the border crisis

Issue an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants

Take aggressive action to secure the border as President Biden ends Title 42 expulsions, including busing thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C.

Sign memoranda of understanding between the State of Texas and the States of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas to enhance border security measures that will prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas

Activate the Joint Border Security Operations Center (JBSOC) and direct the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Military Department, and Texas Division of Emergency Management to coordinate Texas’ response to secure the border

Issue an executive order authorizing the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to return illegal immigrants to the border at ports of entry

Create DPS strike teams and establish new vehicle inspection checkpoints targeting semi-trucks and other commercial motor vehicles

What else do you think Governor Abbott needs to do to secure the border?