The Former President is Coming to Texas in August

This year’s Conservative Political Action Council (CPAC) returns to Dallas, Texas this year and former President Donald Trump is the keynote speaker. The date of the event is August 4 to 6 at the Hilton Anatole hotel.

The CPAC event will be held for the second year in a row in Dallas. There will be thousands of conservatives from around the world and including lawmakers, leaders, politicians, and media personalities including Donald Trump.

A full list of the speakers can be found here . You can get tickets for the event here .

Results from Florida’s CPAC event

Earlier this year, CPAC held their Orlando, Florida event where Donald Trump also made an appearance. They also conducted several polls about elected officials.

Pollster Jim McLaughlin said Trump gained 4 percentage points from last year’s CPAC straw poll in Orlando. He said :

“So much for him fading.”

When attendees were given a list of potential 2024 candidates that did not include Trump, DeSantis was the overwhelming favorite, with 61 percent support. Pompeo and Donald Trump Jr. tied for second with 6 percent support.

While Trump remains the most popular person in the GOP, behind the scenes there were concerns about how much support DeSantis would receive in the poll — and questions about if a strong showing by the governor would signal to other 2024 hopefuls that there is an opening to primary Trump.

A year ago at the CPAC conference, 55 percent supported Trump as the GOP presidential nominee and 21 percent supported DeSantis.

The straw poll was filled out electronically and anonymously by registered CPAC attendees. They were asked about their approval for Trump, President Biden, Republicans in Congress, and their preference for the nominee.

Republican strategist and president of 60 Plus Saul Anuzis said :

“The way you word a poll matters. The other challenge is getting an honest response on an electronic poll that has you log in with your registration number and last name. Anecdotal conversations seem to indicate a strong desire for new candidates while respecting and appreciating Trump’s accomplishments and service.”

President Trump was the overwhelming favorite among attendees at this year’s CPAC but some people were sure he or even DeSantis should run.

Christina Kasten of Orlando cited Trump’s language and personality and said:

“I would love it if it was Trump. My concern is if he would be so polarizing. I don’t want DeSantis to run because he is our governor and we could lose our state to the blue.”

Mary Donovan registered to vote in 2016. Her vote went to Trump who she said inspired her to vote.

Donovan from Clearwater Beach Florida said on Sunday before the straw poll:

“He’s the only president I’ve ever felt cares for our country.”

Among the CPAC attendees, Steven Abood of Miami was there wearing “Trump 2024” paraphernalia over that weekend.

Abood said :

“He actually looks strangely, like, almost younger than he did when he was president.”

Do you think Donald Trump will announce his bid for re-election for President?