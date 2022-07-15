O'Rourke's Plan to Fix the Texas Electric Grid

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjxFR_0ggluIRm00
Screenshot from Twitter

As Texas gets through one of the hottest summers in years, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke has a plan to fix the electric grid issues for good. Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to fix the issue and talk to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), but there are still problems that persist as shown this summer across the state.

O’Rourke said in a tweet:

“The governor of the 9th largest economy on earth — the energy capital of the world — can’t guarantee the power will stay on tomorrow. We need change.”

ERCOT issued the “conservation appeal” this past Monday and said no major outages were expected. Yet, they told customers to reduce electricity use from 2-8 p.m. local time. ERCOT claimed, a “record high electric demand” because of the heatwave. In addition, they said there was low wind to power turbines which was driving the need for customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S01pT_0ggluIRm00
Screenshot from Twitter

On Monday, O’Rourke wrote on Twitter:

“We can’t rely on the grid when it’s hot. We can’t rely on the grid when it’s cold. We can’t rely on Greg Abbott. It’s time to vote him out and fix the grid.”
“We now know that the Texas government’s repeated failure to modernize our energy systems killed over 700 Texans in February’s winter storm.”

Then fellow Democrat Julián Castro of San Antonio added:

“Texas life these days. Thanks @GregAbbott_TX.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyIPT_0ggluIRm00
Screenshot from Twitter

Governor Abbott and ERCOT have not responded to The Hill about O’Rourke’s tweets and comments.

O’Rourke’s plan to fix the grid

“I just want to tell you that as governor, we're going to do it. We're going to connect [the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT] to the national grid."

The candidate for Texas Governor said this in a roundtable discussion with YouTube creator and activist Eugene Yang. This discussion was part of a fundraiser that Yang plans to release on September 7 on his YouTube channel.

O’Rourke mentioned the travesty when residents were left freezing in their homes during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. During the storm, hundreds of Texans were killed because they didn’t have any heat.

He added that energy companies have made $11 billion in profit by operating the electric grid.

“One of those CEOs literally cut Greg Abbott a $1 million campaign contribution check as if to say, 'Thank you very much.'"

The challenger added he would hire an independent market monitor to Texas oil tycoons who manipulate gas prices and are profiting at the expense of Texas citizens.

"We want to make sure we help the ratepayer, that's all of you and your neighbors or friends that have seen some of the sharpest increases in electric utility rates because of this grid failure. That wealth transfer is one of the greatest drivers of inflation in Texas. So let's get that $11 billion back and return it to the citizens and ratepayers, and ensure that it's more affordable to live in San Antonio and Texas."

You can see what billionaires are backing Abbott here.

Do you think O’Rourke could fix the power issue in Texas?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Beto Orourke# Governor Abbott# Texas# San Antonio# summer

Comments / 385

Published by

Sharing information about Texas politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know. Seen in CNN Money, Morning Brew, and Army Times.

El Paso, TX
8226 followers

More from Tom Handy

Austin, TX

Wealthy Billionaire Made a $1 Million Donation to O’Rourke’s Run for Governor

Beto O’Rourke and his support team turned it up over the last few months as they pulled in a record of funds for the campaign. Now it seems another $1 million was sent into the O’Rourke campaign.

Read full story
Uvalde, TX

Media is Saying Governor Abbott didn’t Attend the Uvalde Funerals - Here Are the Real Reasons

Uvalde Elementary School has been a hot topic in the media for the past two months since the shooting. Then some articles put up clickbait that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blowing to attend any of the funerals.

Read full story
32 comments
Texas State

Abbott’s Operation Lonestar is Catching Migrants but at Whose Cost (Opinion)?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring Texas national guard and state police officers to detain migrants who cross the Texas-Mexican border south of San Antonio and other areas. The order requires illegal aliens sent back to the port of entry at the border.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke Starts His Texas Tour Today - Here's What You Need to Know

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke takes on possibly his last big effort to win the hearts and minds of voters for the upcoming November election. Today, O’Rourke begins his drive to meet Texans in 75 areas in 59 days.

Read full story
31 comments
Texas State

Monkeypox is Spreading in Texas and Reaches its Fourth Big City

After news of monkeypox hit cities in Texas including Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, it was likely to spread to other big cities. Well, residents in Houston make up about one-third of the total cases in the entire state.

Read full story
128 comments
Uvalde, TX

Texas School District Requires Clear Backpack Because of Uvalde Incident

The May 24 incident at Uvalde School is still fresh in the minds of Texans where 19 students and two teachers were killed by the 18-year-old gunman. Representative Dustin Burrows on the investigation committee said:

Read full story
17 comments

Second Largest City in Texas Identifies First Case of Monkeypox - Here’s How to Identify it

With monkeypox cases in Dallas, and then Austin, now a third large city identifies the virus. On July 14, San Antonio Metro Health identifies not one but two cases of monkeypox. The individuals are isolated but in Texas, there have been 42 cases as of last week.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

$2 Million Donation for O'Rourke and Key Highlights of the Democratic Convention

The campaign for Beto O’Rourke recently announced a record for fundraising by a Texas politician. And, a Texas couple made the largest donation to his campaign. So, as the keynote speaker on Friday for the Texas Democratic Party Convention in Dallas, O’Rourke toldThe Dallas Morning News:

Read full story
64 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor and AG Commissioner Support Medical Marijuana

The legalization of marijuana has been a hot topic for years, especially in the State of Texas. Then last Friday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in Austin, called for the state to loosen its drug law to allow more people to use medical marijuana.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

O'Rourke's Campaign Raises $27 Million Which was More than Governor Abbott

Beto O’Rourke was behind in campaign funds raised against Governor Greg Abbott. Well, O’Rourke’s campaign recently announced they raised $27.63 million from February to June which was more than Abbott raised in the same time period which was $24 million. O'Rourke raised the most any Texas candidate has raised according to the Texas Tribune. Abbott still has a lead on overall campaign funds raised.

Read full story
105 comments
Texas State

Texas has Billions to Spend - The important Question is Where to Spend it?

This year you probably complained about the taxes you paid in Texas. KRGV reported the State paid the 5th highest in property taxes collected. But there may be some good news coming depending on how legislators determine what to do with their surplus. Yes, Texas is sitting on a surplus this year.

Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

14 Things Governor Abbott has Done to Secure the Border

In Houston, Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America. According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.

Read full story
98 comments
Dallas, TX

The Former President is Coming to Texas in August

This year’s Conservative Political Action Council (CPAC) returns to Dallas, Texas this year and former President Donald Trump is the keynote speaker. The date of the event is August 4 to 6 at the Hilton Anatole hotel.

Read full story
241 comments
El Paso, TX

Star Trek Creator was Born in Texas and Gets Planetarium Named After Him

Yesterday, Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek was honored with a planetarium named after him. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, and El Paso Independent School District Superintendent Diana Sayavedra had the ribbon cutting and inauguration of the new facility. The old Crosby Elementary at 5411 Wren Ave, housed the new addition to the El Paso community. Joining the Mayor was the El Paso Boys and Girls Club.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

People are Challenging Governor Abbott as He Runs for Reelection

Governor Greg Abbott is running for his third re-election campaign this year and some people are trying to do anything to find fault while governor in Austin. Two issues I came across seem normal, but this is also election year that Governor Abbott has run since announcing his reelection campaign back in January this year.

Read full story
310 comments

Elon Musk Backs out of Deal to Buy Twitter and Forced to Pay $1 Billion

What was looking positive a few months ago for the Austin Texas entrepreneur, is now turning into an expensive disaster. A couple of months ago, Elon Musk offered to buy the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion.

Read full story
80 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas Governor

Beto O'Rourke finishes a run with some localsScreenshot from Twitter. Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is going back to his old playbook in his race for Texas governor. O’Rourke plans to meet constituents in 75 areas across Texas in the next 59 days.

Read full story
282 comments

Dr. Biden Makes a Big Mistake in Her Visit to Texas

Yesterday, the President’s wife made a visit to San Antonio, Texas. Everything was fine until she made a comment that referenced tacos to the local community. The Biden administration is trying to reach out to the Latino community.

Read full story
47 comments
Austin, TX

Texas is Breaking Heat Records this Summer

Austin is seeing record numbers in temperatures this year. The City had the warmest weather in December, May, and June. Then this past Monday, Austin reached a high of 108 degrees which was the eighth highest on record according to KXAN.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy