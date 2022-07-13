Elon Musk Backs out of Deal to Buy Twitter and Forced to Pay $1 Billion

Screenshot from Twitter

What was looking positive a few months ago for the Austin Texas entrepreneur, is now turning into an expensive disaster. A couple of months ago, Elon Musk offered to buy the social media platform Twitter for $44 billion.

Everything was going well until he started to do his due diligence and didn’t like the feedback he received from the company and members of the board.

Now, Elon Musk wants out of the deal completely.

In a complaint filed on Tuesday, Twitter’s lawyers said they want to prevent Musk from breaching his contract and to "compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions."

"In April 2022, Elon Musk entered into a binding merger agreement with Twitter, promising to use his best efforts to get the deal done," the complaint states. "Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests."

Once Musk found out about the news, he tweeted :

"Oh the irony lol."

Twitter said in their complaint:

"Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away."

Since Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter ( TWTR ), the stock price has been falling rapidly instead of appreciating.

According to CNN Money, Twitter stock is down about 34% below the price Elon Musk made the offer. And, the stock is down 37% below what he offered to pay for the company. Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share and take the company private.

Since making the offer, Musk claims Twitter refused to provide him with useable user data about bots and spam accounts. Then the company made layoffs and released key executives without his permission.

Musk’s lawyers said this was a breach of the agreement between the two parties. Since it was a breach of contract, Musk feels he can walk away without paying the $1 billion fee.

Who do you think will win this lawsuit?