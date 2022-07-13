Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas Governor

Beto O'Rourke finishes a run with some locals

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is going back to his old playbook in his race for Texas governor. O’Rourke plans to meet constituents in 75 areas across Texas in the next 59 days.

O’Rourke has used the same play before in his race for Texas Senate in 2018 and Democratic President in 2020. So, he is no stranger to this at all.

The gubernatorial candidate plans to travel 5,600 miles in 49 days according to the Dallas Culture map. O’Rourke plans to start off from his home in El Paso on July 1 before traveling across Texas. The complete list for Beto O’Rourke’s travel across Texas is here.

In a statement, O’Rourke said:

"We are going to bring people together in every part of this state to overcome Abbott’s extremism, incompetence, cruelty, and corruption, and focus on the big things that unite us: great jobs, world-class schools, the ability to see a doctor, and lowering costs so every Texan can live to their full potential."

O’Rourke plans to hit smaller towns in Texas such as Waco and Cleburn to meet local Texans.

His road tour will end on September 7 in Denton, Texas.

O’Rourke has about a 5% lead over Governor Abbott.

In the 2018 race against Senator Ted Cruz, O’Rourke came close to beating Senator Ted Cruz. During this race, the Democratic challenger stopped in 254 counties.

The last Democrat to win governor was Ann Richards in 1990.

Then O’Rourke is trying to capitalize on the Uvalde shooting and the abortion ruling that Abbott made his stance very clear on.

Governor Abbott already has a commanding lead with money to spend on the campaign. Abbott has spent some of the funds on these campaign tactics here.

Last month, Abbott’s campaign said they would spend $20 million on advertising during this race.

It’s unclear if Governor Abbott plans to do much campaigning over the next few months leading up to the election on November 8.

Will Beto O’Rourke’s campaign across Texas help him close the gap against the Governor?

