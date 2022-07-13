Dr. Biden Makes a Big Mistake in Her Visit to Texas

Screenshot from Twitter

Yesterday, the President’s wife made a visit to San Antonio, Texas. Everything was fine until she made a comment that referenced tacos to the local community.

The Biden administration is trying to reach out to the Latino community.

In her address, she compared breakfast tacos to the San Antonio community.

Here is a clip of Dr. Jill Biden and her speech:

Dr. Biden said :

“That the diversity of this community, as district as the bogodas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio ... (laughs) is your strength.”

The First Lady was speaking at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference, in San Antonio.

She spoke on Monday night to the country's largest Latino civil rights and advocacy group on the Hispanic "Quest for Equity."

There was a strong response to her comment.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists wrote :

"NAHJ encourages FLOTUS and her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures, and food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes."

Republican Andy Briggs (AZ) tweeted :

“No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!”

He added :

"Jill Biden says Hispanics are as 'unique' as tacos and calls bodegas 'bogidas.'

Before Dr. Biden’s arrival, the President and CEO of UniDOS Janet Murguía showed support for the First Lady's visit and said :

"She has been a great educator in, and a great amiga to, our community for years. Privileged to call her a friend."

President Biden is reaching out to Hispanic voters since recent polls have shown his support has dropped, and this did not help his support, at all.

