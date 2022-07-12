Texas is Breaking Heat Records this Summer

Image from Pixaby

Austin is seeing record numbers in temperatures this year. The City had the warmest weather in December, May, and June. Then this past Monday, Austin reached a high of 108 degrees which was the eighth highest on record according to KXAN.

ERCOT ’s mission is to provide a reliable grid for Texas residents. The agency has faced some criticism in the past.

Family Eldercare spokesperson Brittany Baize said:

“Right now, when there’s a threat of potentially an outage, we’re really concerned about communication and cooling centers and transportation to cooling centers.”

ERCOT has not asked Austin residents to cut power yet but Baize shared her response if they do.

“If you’re talking about older adults… or folks whose communication platforms may not be consistent, we need time to get in touch with clients.”

“Keeping our lines of communication open to make sure that folks can get to where they need to, and make arrangements to make sure they have access to water, they have access to a cooling center.”

Baize said a 48-hour notice would help them out the most.

“We really hope this is not a disaster situation that this can instead be an extreme heat situation,” she said. “We’ve got the information that we need, and we can make sure clients have access to water, they have access to cooling centers, they have access to transportation. That takes things down a notch from a disaster into, ‘This is critical, but it can be handled.'”

ERCOT does not expect to issue a warning at this time. A spokesperson said:

“At this time, we do not anticipate that happening. We are not in an emergency situation at this time. Our control room officially issued a watch, but we are not in an emergency/Energy Emergency Alert status. We have asked for a voluntary reduction of use at this time.”

But in Houston, it was a different story. ERCOT asked residents to conserve power this week here .

Do you think ERCOT is doing its best to keep Texans comfortable during the seasons?