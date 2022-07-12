Governor Abbott said There is No Power Issue in Texas

In response to the energy warning issue that ERCOT made to residents of Houston, Governor Greg Abbott said there was no big issue. He had conversations with ERCOT directly and they were concerned and gave residents a warning just in case temperatures became too hot this week.

In an interview with KVUE, Governor Abbott said:

“So, if you look at the way the grid has performed so far, it's performed remarkably well. As you all were talking about tonight and many nights before tonight, we've set record after record of high temperature and record demands for energy. And there was a conservation notice put out last night, and it was put out because of the concern that we might get within 2,300 megawatts of power supply surplus. It turned out we didn't even get close to that. So, this was an early warning of what could have happened.”

“But in talking to the chair of the Public Utilities Commission, he told me that the tools that we've put in place through the laws that we passed in the last session gave him the flexibility and ERCOT the flexibility they needed to ensure that we had even more supply than what we anticipated needing. Bottom line, we've made it through all of these tough days with plenty of supply, and we believe that going forward with the tools that ERCOT now has and the PUC now has, we will be able to make it through the summer. Know this important fact: since Winter Storm Uri and since the new reforms that were put in place, no Texan has lost power as a result of any problem with ERCOT.”

Governor Abbott released this response on the energy power issue:

Houston residents lost power

Despite the advances ERCOT provided, some residents lost power this week.

Juan Torres took his family to cool off and said:

"Just go to the mall and get some food and stay there. When the lights come back on, I can come back home."

If you missed the original message ERCOT released to Houston residents, you can go here .

