Shaq is Making Himself at Home in Texas and Making People Happy

Screenshot from Twitter

Since arriving and making his home in Carrolton, Texas, close to Dallas , Shaq has been bringing a cheerful heart to the local community.

The former NBA Hall of Famer spreads his love to complete strangers in Texas.

On a recent trip to Best Buy, Shaq bought a random family a brand new washing machine and television.

Shaq said :

"I just want to make people happy."

Screenshot from Twitter

HotFreestyle caught Shaq on camera and shared it on Instagram saying :

"Giving back is part of Shaq’s daily routine. ❤️"

Then on another occasion, Shaq handed a woman a hot meal and money.

After selling Shaq his home, Real Estate agent Za Guidio said :

"Shaq & Zac has a nice ring to it 🏀 it was a pleasure and an awesome opportunity to help you find your new home in Dallas. Who’s next?"

Shaq has other homes in the United States including his 14 acre home in Atlanta when he’s working for TNT as an analyst and Ladera Heights in Los Angeles.

Shaq’s recent home he purchased this year in Texas is a scaled-down version of the home he sold in Florida that you can see here .

The former basketball star is getting settled into his new community and preparing for the launch of his Big Chicken franchise in Texas. Shaq created the fast casual brand and prepares to launch the chicken chain in four cities in Texas including Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

Shaq said :

“Big Chicken wouldn’t be growing like it is without the team behind it. My team has done a fantastic job making sure we’re growing in the right way, with the right people. Now, we’re going even BIGGER in Texas and I’m excited to be teammates with Fazil, Frank, and Noordin.”

Early this year, the former basketball star was at a fundraiser in Dallas at St. Phillip’s School.

Shaq said :

"I'm actually looking for a house [in North Texas] so I'm here a lot."

Joining Shaq was former NBA star a former Dallas Mavericks player and head coach Avery Johnson.

Johnson said :

"For kids who are underserved or minority kids, they need to see some living examples of what success looks like. They need to see it on a basketball court and they need to see in the business world and on different platforms."

Shaq is making himself home in the Dallas area.

Do you look forward to seeing Shaq one day in person?