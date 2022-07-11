Find out Why Texas Woman was Cited for Driving in HOV Lane While Pregnant

Since the abortion ruling was just passed in Texas, now here is another situation that the high courts could possibly settle. A Texas woman was pulled over and given a citation for driving in the HOV lane by herself. The woman said her unborn child was the second person.

While driving down Central Expressway on June 29 and approaching exit I-635, Brandy Bottone from Plano Texas, outside of Dallas , was stopped at a sheriff’s checkpoint targeting HOV drivers breaking the rules. By law, in order to use the high-occupancy vehicle lanes, drivers must have at least one passenger in the vehicle.

When Bottone met the police officer she said:

"He starts peeking around. He's like, 'Is it just you?' And I said, 'No there's two of us? And he said, 'Well where's the other person.' And I went, 'right here,'” pointing to her stomach.”

She added :

"My baby girl is right here.”

Bottone was 34 weeks pregnant and the officer said the baby does not count.

Screenshot from Twitter

Bottone responded:

"And then I said, 'Well (I'm) not trying to throw a political mix here, but with everything going on (with Roe v. Wade), this counts as a baby’”.

TX Dot law specifically states :

A vehicle occupied by two or more people or a motorcyclist may use HOV lanes. Vehicles eligible to use HOV lanes include, but are not limited to:

passenger cars

pickup trucks

vans

buses

motorcycles

emergency vehicles responding to a call

Note: Hybrid vehicles with single occupants are not allowed in HOV lanes.

Then the Texas penal code states an unborn child is considered a person “at every stage of gestation from fertilization until birth.”

Bottone was given a $275 ticket and plans to fight this in court.

Do you think Bottone will win her court case and get out of the ticket?