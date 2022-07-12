Mexico President Says Don’t Vote for Abbott and His Party

Screenshot from Twitter

On Friday, Mexico’s President told Mexicans not to vote for Governor Abbott and his party. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador slammed Governor Abbott after he announced his latest Executive Order.

President Obrador told reporters on Friday:

“If there’s a candidate from a party that mistreats immigrants and Mexicans, we’re going to ask our countrymen there that they don’t vote for that candidate or party.”

“Even though we are respectful of the sovereignty of other countries, we see that there are anti-immigrant campaigns for electoral purposes. I consider it immoral.”

His remarks came a day after Austin, Texas Governor Abbott announced his Executive Order on the Texas National Guard and State police to “apprehend” migrants to send them back to Mexico.

Governor Abbott announced:

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border.”

The White House also did not agree with Governor Abbott’s order. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday:

“Immigration enforcement is a federal authority and states should not be meddling in it. That is especially for Texas Gov. Abbott, who has a track record of causing chaos and confusion at the border.”

On Tuesday, President Obrador plans to travel to Washington and meet President Biden that Abbott was overstepping his boundaries. This trip to meet President Biden was already planned as early as June and wasn’t initially related to Abbott’s Executive Order. President Obrador was planning to attend the Summit of Americas in June but refused to attend.

Biden refused to invite other regional partners including Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua over their democratic and human rights shortcomings. So, President Obrador did not attend the Summit.

