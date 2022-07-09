One of Mark Cuban’s Latest Deals just Filed for Bankruptcy

It was only nine months ago that Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank co-host Mark Cuban was backing a cryptocurrency company. Today, the company just filed for bankruptcy.

Voyager Digital cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy as the overall cryptocurrency market is down. Bitcoin ( BTC ) reached a high of $68,789.63 in November 2022. Today, Bitcoin is trading for $21,495.

But that is not the real reason Voyager is filing for bankruptcy.

You see, Voyager Digital is a cryptocurrency exchange and also offered loans and staking services. Well, Voyager had loaned money to another company, Three Arrows Capital. Then Three Arrows Capital defaulted on $667 million that it owed to Voyager.

The court in the Virgin British Islands forced Three Arrows Capital into liquidation. Not long after, Voyager suspended customers from making transactions to withdraw their own money that was on the exchange. They also limited deposits and suspended rewards.

Voyager CEO Steve Elrich tweeted on July 6:

"Customers with crypto in their account(s) will receive in exchange a combination of the crypto in their account(s), proceeds from the 3AC recovery, common shares in the newly reorganized Company, and Voyager tokens."

Last year, Mark Cuban came out in full support of Voyager and offered his fans $100 in Bitcoin that Voyager paid when they opened an account, made a $100 deposit, and traded $10 on cryptocurrency.

Cuban said :

"We’re going to come up with new ways to introduce Mavs fans to cryptocurrency and help them understand it. You know, there’s a lot of hype, there’s a lot of discussions, but most people don’t understand the fundamentals behind it. We’re going to try to bring that level of education to our fans and to our joint customers.”

Now with Voyager declaring bankruptcy and taking money from fans and investors, there are a lot of angry people.

One Mavericks fan posted on Redditt:

“Shame on Mark for partnering with them.”

Then another fan said sarcastically:

“Thank you Mr. Cuban. Getting your fans to trust unstable exchanges. Brilliant.”

The NY Post said Cuban has not responded when asked about Voyager.

Did you invest in Voyager Digital?