One Area Texas Governor and Challenger O’Rourke Agree On

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke shares similar ideas about the border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. They both agree that President Biden is no help with the border crisis along the Texas border.

O'Rourke told CNN's "State of the Union" program last year:

"I do not think we have seen enough urgency when it comes to rewriting our immigration laws to match the needs and the reality that we see, especially in our border communities. So, yes, we expect more of our president and those who represent us in Congress."

O’Rourke said the border was a Texas issue to solve:

"This campaign in Texas is not going to be about Joe Biden. It's not going to be about Donald Trump. It's not going to be about anyone from outside of our state."

In regard to how Governor Abbott was handling the border issue, O’Rourke said he was:

"Using the border right now as a photo opportunity, scapegoating and vilifying immigrants, asking Texans to, quote, 'defend themselves' and take matters into their own hands from this 'invasion,' as he describes it."

At a crowd at South Texas College Pecan Campus, O’Rourke said he was not impressed with Governor Abbott’s handling of vehicles crossing the border:

“With Greg Abbott stopping literally every single truck for an unnecessary safety inspection under the guise of public safety and security – though those DPS troopers cannot look into cargo holds for illegal drugs, or human beings who are being trafficked – he’s able to maybe score some political points for those who are persuaded by those kinds of theatrics, but he is killing this border economy.”

O’Rourke told Channel 5 News:

“The thing to be done at this point is to end the blockade that Governor Abbott has created. We have produce that is spoiling, trucks that are running out of gasoline and diesel to keep the refrigeration units going, and that means more inflation, supply chain problems, higher prices in the grocery store, and it also means we’re going to lose businesses in the Rio Grande Valley. We’ve already heard of some that are moving all the way to Nogales, Arizona and leaving this community, so this is killing the economy here on the border, and it’s going to kill the economy in the state of Texas.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection argued the inspections are unnecessary:

“Trucks are facing lengthy delays along the Texas-Mexico border, with wait times at some border crossings exceeding five hours and commercial traffic dropping by as much as 60 percent. The longer than average wait times – and the subsequent supply chain disruptions – are unrelated to CBP screening activities and are due to additional and unnecessary inspections being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at the order of the Governor of Texas.”

Now the big question is, if elected, what will Beto O'Rourke do differently than Governor Abbott when it comes to border security?