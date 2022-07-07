A Large Texas Abortion Clinic is Relocating to Abortion Friendly State

Texas and other abortion clinics are planning to move to abortion-friendly states. One of the largest providers in Austin, Texas is one of them.

In a statement, the president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health Amy Hagstrom Miller said in a statement:

"With the shuttering of our four Texas clinics, we do not have the financial reserves to open in New Mexico without community support."

Whole Woman’s Health would move sooner but financially they are not prepared. So they have started a Go Fund Me account to raise funds to help with the move and purchase a new building.

They told The Hill, that they are hoping to raise $750,000.

As of 10 p.m. on July 7, they have only raised $127,010.

Miller added :

“WWH has served Texans for nearly 20 years, and our love for Texans runs deep. Even when the courts and the politicians have turned their backs on Texans, we never will.”

The Associated Press reported other abortion clinics in Texas were shutting down its services.

Austin’s Whole Woman’s Health is not the only abortion clinic planning to move.

Other abortion clinics in other states are planning to do the same and relocate their services.

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic announced plans to relocate to southern New Mexico. And, on Wednesday, a tele-health provider Choix, based in San Francisco that is now licensed to operate in New Mexico. By the end of 2023, they plan to serve all states where abortion care remains legal.

The largest city in New Mexico, Albuquerque, performs abortions for patients who are in their third trimester without any conditions.

Then another New Mexico clinic is only a mile from the state line where it borders El Paso, Texas.

If planning to get an abortion, be prepared to wait

New Mexico abortion clinics have a waiting list.

A receptionist at the University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health said:

“We’re scheduling about four weeks out.”

Some women who were waiting in line realized that was too long of a wait. Some decided to travel to Albuquerque for faster service. Ait times were about two days on average.

Dr. Eve Espey said on Tuesday evening in her stucco home after a long day at the clinic:

“It’s a different job now. I would say 75% of our patients have been from Texas for the last several months.”

Several Texas-based companies support women and will pay for travel expenses to have an abortion done out of state which you can read here.

Do you agree or disagree with the abortion ruling by the Supreme Court?