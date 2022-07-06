Governor Abbott Maintains a Strong Lead Over Beto O'Rourke

In the Dallas Morning News and University of Tyler Texas poll, Governor Greg Abbott maintained his lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke at 49 - 41%. The Dallas Fort Worth poll surveyed 1.075 Texas voters between June 22 to 27.

In May, Abbott was ahead by seven points as the polls were 46% - 39%.

The former El Paso Congressman and Democratic Presidential candidate O’Rourke has been trailing the Governor since he made the announcement to run for office. His strong outburst against Abbott after the Uvalde shooting hasn’t made a big dent in Abbott’s lead.

It was expected Governor Abbott would see a lower rating in the most recent vote over the Uvalde mass shooting in May. In the poll, 55% believed Abbott didn’t handle the efforts supporting the city. But 45% believe he did a good job.

This shows more details on the poll:

KHOUS political expert Bob Stein said:

“We don’t know what 2022 is going to hold. Do Democrats get mobilized because of the reversal of Roe? Do Republicans get mobilized because they’re now wanting to, of course, take control over the questions of abortion, gun control?”

“The economy, war and I think the court’s decisions clearly favor the Republicans. The only question mark -- will Democrats mobilize?”

“Republicans always had a tremendous advantage in turnout -- particularly in the midterms, in the midterm elections. The Democratic margin in turnout to Republicans was as much as 12 to 15 points.”

Abbott is getting mixed results from constituents. Most Republicans like how he has run the state, but Democrats strongly dislike the moves he has made over abortion and COVID-19. Then Independents are split down the middle.

You can see the results of the poll here.

Then another poll shows Abbott with a commanding lead by 19 points. The BluePrint Polling Survey found that 48.5% supported Governor Abbott. Others surveyed said they would vote for Beto O’Rourke at 32.9%.

There were about 7% who were undecided about who they would vote for.

To help close the gap, Beto O’Rourke is going door to door to win the hearts and minds of the voter and this election.

Do you think Beto O'Rourke will close the gap for the election?