See what Billionaires are in the Texas Governor Abbott’s Pocket

Political campaigns need money for marketing. In Texas, it’s no different and some people go big when it comes to fundraising. Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has the second-largest amount in donations for this year’s election. He is behind Florida’s Governor, Ron Desantis who has raised $109 million.

According to Ballotopia, Republican Governor Abbott has raised $65 million in his race against Democrat Beto O’Rourke who raised $6.2 million.

Abbott is not new to this since he is following the same blueprint as his last election.

In the 2018 race against former Dallas Sheriff, Lupe Valdez, Abbott raised $43.3 million in January of that year. Valdez’s campaign was much lower and only raised $608,000.

During the last election, Valdez said:

"Greg Abbott has special interest backers. I have the people."

Earlier this year, it was reported that Governor Abbott had several billionaires backing him. Forbes reported he raised $5.5 million from at least 17 billionaires and three spouses of billionaires.

Several Texas Republicans with oil interests who supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election are throwing their support to Abbott.

One of the top donors is Energy Transfer CEO Kelcy Warren, who gave $1 million to Abbott’s campaign in June 2021. During Trump’s campaign, Warren spent more than $10 million.

Then Warren’s Energy Transfer cofounder Ray Davis gave $125,000 to Abbott.

Several other billionaires with oil and gas interests supporting Abbott include Nancy Kinder, the wife of Kinder Morgan cofounder Richard Kinder.

Also Hilcorp cofounder Jeff Hildebrand, Chief Oil & Gas founder Trevor Rees-Jones, Hunt Oil heir Ray Lee Hunt and Western Refining founder Paul Foster donated to Abbott’s campaign.

A spokesman for O’Rourke told Forbes in an email:

“Gov. Abbott is bought and paid for by his billionaire donors.”

And on O’Rourke’s campaign they added :

“This is a grassroots campaign funded largely by the people of Texas—not the select few who know they can buy Abbott off.”

But O'Rourke does his own billionaires that are backing him as well.

His largest billionaire donor is Margot Birmingham Perot, the widow of former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot Sr. Since November, Perot gave $25,000 to O’Rourke’s campaign. However, her son, billionaire H. Ross Perot Jr., gave $500,000 to Abbott’s campaign.

Dallas Billionaire money manager Ken Fisher made a contribution of $25,000 to Abbott’s campaign.

Here is a list of other billionaires who contributed to Abbott:

Kenny Troutt contributed $1 million

Ray Lee and Nancy Hunt contributed $500,000

Tillman Fertitta contributed $400,000

Darwin Deason contributed $250,000

Paul Foster contributed $250,000

Drayton McLane Jr. contributed $250,000

Robert Rowling contributed $250,000

Stephen Winn contributed $250,000

Ray Davis contributed $125,000

Gerald Ford contributed $25,000

John Paul DeJoria contributed $25,000

Trevor Ress Jones contributed $25,000

Christopher ‘Kit’ Goldsbury, Jr. contributed $1,000.

There are four months left until election day in Texas.

Abbott has a strong lead and plenty of money.

Do you think elections should limit how much people can contribute to political campaigns?