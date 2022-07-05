See what Billionaires are in the Texas Governor Abbott’s Pocket

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wycO8_0gVJ6TA100
Screenshot from Twitter

Political campaigns need money for marketing. In Texas, it’s no different and some people go big when it comes to fundraising. Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has the second-largest amount in donations for this year’s election. He is behind Florida’s Governor, Ron Desantis who has raised $109 million.

According to Ballotopia, Republican Governor Abbott has raised $65 million in his race against Democrat Beto O’Rourke who raised $6.2 million.

Abbott is not new to this since he is following the same blueprint as his last election.

In the 2018 race against former Dallas Sheriff, Lupe Valdez, Abbott raised $43.3 million in January of that year. Valdez’s campaign was much lower and only raised $608,000.

During the last election, Valdez said:

"Greg Abbott has special interest backers. I have the people."

Earlier this year, it was reported that Governor Abbott had several billionaires backing him. Forbes reported he raised $5.5 million from at least 17 billionaires and three spouses of billionaires.

Several Texas Republicans with oil interests who supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election are throwing their support to Abbott.

One of the top donors is Energy Transfer CEO Kelcy Warren, who gave $1 million to Abbott’s campaign in June 2021. During Trump’s campaign, Warren spent more than $10 million.

Then Warren’s Energy Transfer cofounder Ray Davis gave $125,000 to Abbott.

Several other billionaires with oil and gas interests supporting Abbott include Nancy Kinder, the wife of Kinder Morgan cofounder Richard Kinder.

Also Hilcorp cofounder Jeff Hildebrand, Chief Oil & Gas founder Trevor Rees-Jones, Hunt Oil heir Ray Lee Hunt and Western Refining founder Paul Foster donated to Abbott’s campaign.

A spokesman for O’Rourke told Forbes in an email:

“Gov. Abbott is bought and paid for by his billionaire donors.”

And on O’Rourke’s campaign they added:

“This is a grassroots campaign funded largely by the people of Texas—not the select few who know they can buy Abbott off.”

But O'Rourke does his own billionaires that are backing him as well.

His largest billionaire donor is Margot Birmingham Perot, the widow of former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot Sr. Since November, Perot gave $25,000 to O’Rourke’s campaign. However, her son, billionaire H. Ross Perot Jr., gave $500,000 to Abbott’s campaign.

Dallas Billionaire money manager Ken Fisher made a contribution of $25,000 to Abbott’s campaign.

Here is a list of other billionaires who contributed to Abbott:

  • Kenny Troutt contributed $1 million
  • Ray Lee and Nancy Hunt contributed $500,000
  • Tillman Fertitta contributed $400,000
  • Darwin Deason contributed $250,000
  • Paul Foster contributed $250,000
  • Drayton McLane Jr. contributed $250,000
  • Robert Rowling contributed $250,000
  • Stephen Winn contributed $250,000
  • Ray Davis contributed $125,000
  • Gerald Ford contributed $25,000
  • John Paul DeJoria contributed $25,000
  • Trevor Ress Jones contributed $25,000
  • Christopher ‘Kit’ Goldsbury, Jr. contributed $1,000.

There are four months left until election day in Texas.

Abbott has a strong lead and plenty of money.

Do you think elections should limit how much people can contribute to political campaigns?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Governor Abbott# Greg Abbott# Politics# Beto Orourke# Texas

Comments / 187

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
6554 followers

More from Tom Handy

Houston, TX

A Texas city Sues Union Pacific as Residents were Exposed to Cancer-Causing Agents

On July 5, HoustonMayor Sylvester Turnerannounced plans to sue Union Pacific as some residents have. The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed some residents of the 5th Ward in Houston have shown signs of cancer.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Gas Prices are Dropping in Texas - Use these 3 Tips to Save Even More Fuel

On Tuesday, oil prices dropped below $100 for the first time since May. So lower gas prices are here. AAA reported that the fuel price has decreased in the last month, dropping from an average of $4.519 to $4.272 a gallon for regular fuel in the Alamo City. For diesel, the average price fell from $5.105 to $5.055 a gallon over the last month.

Read full story
Austin, TX

A Large Texas Abortion Clinic is Relocating to Abortion Friendly State

Texas and other abortion clinics are planning to move to abortion-friendly states. One of the largest providers in Austin, Texas is one of them. In a statement, the president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health Amy Hagstrom Miller said in a statement:

Read full story
30 comments
Dallas, TX

Texas Gas Prices are Dropping - 3 Tips to Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

Gas prices have dropped about $0.40 over the past two weeks in Dallas, Texas. Two weeks ago, gas prices in north Dallas were about $4.84. Now, average prices are about $4.44. "We’re probably going to be living in this range of high gas prices, you know, for certainly through the summer and probably through the rest of 2022."

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.

Read full story
497 comments
Dallas, TX

Governor Abbott Maintains a Strong Lead Over Beto O'Rourke

In the Dallas Morning News and University of Tyler Texas poll, Governor Greg Abbottmaintained his lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke at 49 - 41%. The Dallas Fort Worth poll surveyed 1.075 Texas voters between June 22 to 27.

Read full story
107 comments
Orlando, FL

Quick Tips When You Visit Universal Studios

Last year, Facebook rebranded to Meta announcing a move to the metaverse. After a recent trip to Orlando, Florida, Universal Studios seems much closer to the real thing. I have visited Universal Studios a few times In Los Angeles, but recently made a trip to the one in sunny Florida. This time, part of the day was rain and thunder to cool off from the humidity.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Trade one Hot Place for Another this Summer With your Family - Florida

As soon as I got off the plane, I could feel the humidity. No, it wasn’t Austin, Texas. That really isn’t humidity. I grew up in Philly and know what real humidity is. The humidity I’m talking about is the humidity in Orlando, Florida where I flew out earlier this week. Temperatures were in the 90s this week with occasional rain in the late afternoon or evening to cool off the temperatures a little.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

With the Race Getting Tight, Governor Abbott tries New Tactic in Campaign

Only a few weeks ago, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tried this new campaign tactic against challenger Beto O’Rourke. Now, the Governor who is leading in money raised unleashes more ads targeting O’Rourke.

Read full story
403 comments
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke Vows to Change the Abortion Policy in Texas

Only days after the Supreme Court gave its stance on abortions on Friday, Beto O'Rourke came out vowing to change the abortion stance in Texas. Last year, Texas declared it a felony if a physician performed an abortion on women.

Read full story
29 comments
Texas State

These Texas Companies Support Women who want an Abortion

After the historic announcement by the Supreme Court last Friday on Roe vs. Wade, several companies Texas have made its own policy for employees. These companies include American Express, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, who said they would cover employee travel costs out of state. Others, such as Apple, Starbucks, Lyft, and Yelp reiterated previous announcements taking similar action. Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia also went so far as to post on LinkedIn Friday that it would provide “training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice” and time off to vote.

Read full story
43 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas School District Revises Dress Code for New Year Causing Mixed Support

A school district on the outskirts of Dallas has made some new clothing changes for the upcoming school year. Forney Independent School District announced students can no longer wear hoodies, skirts, shorts, and other attire beginning for the 2022-23 school year.

Read full story
22 comments
Austin, TX

This New High School Prospect could Change the Longhorns Future

With a famous name and well-known relatives who played in the NFL, this high school prospect could change the near future for the Texas Longhorns. Arch Manning, is the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning, and he is the nephew of Super Bowl Champions Peyton and Eli Manning.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Politicians Support Passage of New Gun Legislation that was Approved by the President

On Thursday, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed through the U.S. Senate and was signed off by President Joe Biden on Friday. The House gave final approval on Friday, a day after the Senate approved the bill.

Read full story
35 comments
Texas State

Your Tax Money is Funding the Relocation of Migrants from Texas To Washington, D.C.

Texas is a no-tax state, but the state of Texas makes up for this in property taxes. The State uses part of the taxes to send migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. This is part of the border crossings that frequently occur from Mexico to Texas.

Read full story
273 comments
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott and Challenger Beto O’Rourke share their stance on Roe vs. Wade

Political parties for the governor get another topic to discuss as the election is a little over 100 days away. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the historic 1973 ruling that made abortion legal.

Read full story
34 comments
Texas State

This is how much You’ll Save if Texas Receives a $10 Billion Federal Tax Break on Gas

President Biden is considering temporarily suspending the gas tax for Texas residents. He could make a decision very soon. The savings could amount to 18.4 cents per gallon from the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.

Read full story
56 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott brings out New Tactic in Race for Governor

The race for Texas Governor is getting closer and closer as former Representative Beto O'Rourke is closing the gap with Austin TexasGovernor Greg Abbott. “We cannot take November for granted in Texas”.

Read full story
309 comments
Texas State

16 Texas Mayors Propose Gun Legislation to Governor Abbott

On Tuesday, Texas Mayors urged Texas Governor Greg Abbott to propose a special session on gun reform, mental health, and school safety. The bipartisan group included 16 Texas Mayors from Austin, Houston. Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, and others.

Read full story
93 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy