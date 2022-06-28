Beto O'Rourke Vows to Change the Abortion Policy in Texas

Screenshot from Twitter

Only days after the Supreme Court gave its stance on abortions on Friday, Beto O'Rourke came out vowing to change the abortion stance in Texas.

Last year, Texas declared it a felony if a physician performed an abortion on women.

Several companies recently stated they would provide travel for pregnant women to have an abortion.

O'Rourke said:

“Just imagine the shock waves this will send if for the first time in 32 years, Texas elects a Democrat as governor, a governor who won on the right of every woman to make her own decision about her own body, her own future, and her own health care. You know the Legislature will not only take notice, they will be forced to act in more of our common interest, instead of this extreme, fringe set of policies they have been pursuing over the last decade.”

O'Rourke added:

“I think the outrage you see not just in Austin, which I saw in Bryan-College Station, which I saw in Katy, Texas, early today — not necessarily a hotbed of Democratic power — is all indicative of how widespread the anger, the outrage, the frustration is. Connected to doing the work to win political power, can allow us to significantly improve things for women, and others who are under attack across the state of Texas.”

Texas has been a Republican governed state since 1994. You can read more about that here.

A Quinnipac poll has the lead for governor narrowed between O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott. After the Uvalde shooting, the lead has dropped from 15 to 5 percent lead for Abbott.

Austin resident Perry Bedford said the Democratic party doesn't have enough support to turn the election.

“More people have voted than have voted before. Maybe we can change something. But I keep going back to the gerrymandering of districts and if the formula has already been cemented."

O'Rourke is the former Representative from El Paso who made a run at U.S. Senate and Presidential candidate in the last primaries.

This past Sunday, East Austin was filled with protesters on the Supreme Court ruling. The ruling has created demonstrations across the country as the Court reversed Roe vs. Wade that passed in 1973.

Will Beto O'Rourke change the abortion policy in Texas?