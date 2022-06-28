These Texas Companies Support Women who want an Abortion

After the historic announcement by the Supreme Court last Friday on Roe vs. Wade, several companies Texas have made its own policy for employees. These companies include American Express, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, who said they would cover employee travel costs out of state. Others, such as Apple, Starbucks, Lyft, and Yelp reiterated previous announcements taking similar action. Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia also went so far as to post on LinkedIn Friday that it would provide “training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice” and time off to vote.

Then LinkedIn made the following announcement in a statement and said, pregnant women:

"Will continue to be reimbursed for travel expenses for covered medical procedures that are unavailable where they live."

"Anything that limited the freedom of women to make their own decisions about their health hurts them and society. Limiting access to safe and affordable health care will hit hardest in marginalized communities, especially people of color and those in lower income brackets."

Then the CEO of the video game Certain Affinity, Inc, Max Hobermann wrote:

“If the state or province that you live in restricts access to what a majority of medical experts consider essential care, and this makes remaining there untenable for you and your family, we will cover the pre-approved, documented, reasonable out-of-pocket costs of your relocation to another, safer state or province that we operate in.”

Sharmila Voorakkara in Austin was glad to see these stances.

“I grew up with a mom who came to this country because very restrictive gender norms in her country in India, at the time. To see Roe versus Wade overturned goes against everything my mother believed in, and everything I believed in.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh mentioned it would be unconstitutional for a state to bar residents from traveling to another state to get an abortion.

Kavanaugh wrote:

“In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel.”

These companies have made no announcement

These companies have kept quiet after the abortion ruling. The Associated Press reached out to Friday, but many like McDonald’s, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Tyson, and Marriott did not respond. Arkansas-based Walmart — the nation’s largest employer with a good portion of its stores in states that will immediately trigger abortion bans following the Friday’s Supreme Court ruling — also kept quiet.

