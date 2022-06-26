This New High School Prospect could Change the Longhorns Future

With a famous name and well-known relatives who played in the NFL, this high school prospect could change the near future for the Texas Longhorns. Arch Manning, is the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning, and he is the nephew of Super Bowl Champions Peyton and Eli Manning.

This young Manning committed to Austin Texas where he’ll join coach Steve Sarkisian. Manning had narrowed down his choices between the University of Texas Austin, Alabama, and Georgia.

In a tweet, Arch Manning announced :

"Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm."

Manning is considered the top-rated prospect for 2023 and brings his talent to Texas next year. With a famous name, Manning also brings a perfect 1.0000 rating in the 247 Sports Composite which is the most prestigious mark in recruiting.

In three years, CBS Sports reported the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning has thrown for 6,307 yards, 81 touchdowns, and has rushed for 19 more scores in three seasons.

Manning joins Vince Young (2002) as the only No. 1 overall prospect in their recruiting class to sign with Texas since the 247Sports Composite debuted in 2000. Vince Young is also the only No. 1 QB to sign with the Longhorns over that timeframe.

Joining Manning is a high school teammate Will Randle, a three-star tight end recruit. Other high-profile athletes are expected to sign with the University of Texas since the early signing period is in December and National Signing Day is in February.

The Longhorns finished a disappointing 5-7 last season. Sarkisian hopes to change that and revive the future of the team.

With the arrival of Manning, UT Austin moved into the top 10 for 2023.

More work needs to be done for Sarkisian to become a top 5 team.

Do you look forward to seeing Manning on the field in a Longhorn uniform?