Governor Greg Abbott and Challenger Beto O’Rourke share their stance on Roe vs. Wade

Political parties for the governor get another topic to discuss as the election is a little over 100 days away. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the historic 1973 ruling that made abortion legal.

Abortion is not criminalized nationwide, and states get the right to choose.

From Austin, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott released a statement after the Supreme Court’s decision and said :

"The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life. Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need."

The Governor added :

“I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women’s health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program. This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need.”

The stance on abortion of Governor Abbott continues from last year mentioned here.

Other Texas politicians showed their support for the decision, including Senator Ted Cruz, and Attorney Ken Paxton.

Beto O’Rourke commented :

“The only way to overcome today’s decision is to win this race for governor. The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states, and our state’s current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest. If you care about protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future, join this campaign."

Fellow El Paso Democrat U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar said :

"It is a dark day in America when a Supreme Court ruling ensures the generations that follow ours will have fewer said rights than we enjoy now. The Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization represents yet another blatant attack on the rights of the American people by an activist Court that is more Mitch McConnell’s plaything than a jurisprudential body.”

