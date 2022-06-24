This is how much You’ll Save if Texas Receives a $10 Billion Federal Tax Break on Gas

President Biden is considering temporarily suspending the gas tax for Texas residents. He could make a decision very soon.

The savings could amount to 18.4 cents per gallon from the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.

The expected gas savings from the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax are fully passed along to consumers. Drivers would save about $2.76 for a 15-gallon fill-up.

With gas about $4.62 a gallon in Fort Worth , this is up to $1.88 more than a year ago.

President Biden said in a White House speech:

“I’m doing my part. I want Congress, states and industry to do their part as well.”

The administration says the three-month pause would cost about $10 billion.

Local Dallas resident Gaylon Harrison said :

“I mean, it’s ridiculous. I drive trucks, so the diesel fuel is even higher.”

R.J. Manuel added:

“Costs well over 100 and I’ve never paid over $100 to fill my truck up, ever. It’s getting out of hand.”

Not everyone agrees with the gas tax plan

President and CEO of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association added :

Even a temporary gas tax holiday “sets a bad precedent and undermines the funding mechanism in the infrastructure investment law that has been the signature policy achievement of the Biden presidency.″

Some experts expect the gas holiday will get extended and if so, this could cost tens of billions higher and could jeopardize administration efforts to build and maintain roads and bridges.

UT Tyler professor of management Dr. Harold Doty said:

“All this is going to do is kick the can down a little bit and not very far. Any short-term gain is going to haunt us as long-term pain.”

“It could end up being more harm than good because right now we’re just beginning to see some positive effects from demand destruction.”

President Biden plans to make his decision this weekend to suspend the gas tax for Texas residents.

Do you think the suspension of the gas taxes will help you?