This is how much You’ll Save if Texas Receives a $10 Billion Federal Tax Break on Gas

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IG9n7_0gKu0f1f00
Screenshot from Twitter

President Biden is considering temporarily suspending the gas tax for Texas residents. He could make a decision very soon.

The savings could amount to 18.4 cents per gallon from the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.

The expected gas savings from the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax are fully passed along to consumers. Drivers would save about $2.76 for a 15-gallon fill-up.

With gas about $4.62 a gallon in Fort Worth, this is up to $1.88 more than a year ago.

President Biden said in a White House speech:

“I’m doing my part. I want Congress, states and industry to do their part as well.”

The administration says the three-month pause would cost about $10 billion.

Local Dallas resident Gaylon Harrison said:

“I mean, it’s ridiculous. I drive trucks, so the diesel fuel is even higher.”

R.J. Manuel added:

“Costs well over 100 and I’ve never paid over $100 to fill my truck up, ever. It’s getting out of hand.”

Not everyone agrees with the gas tax plan

President and CEO of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association added:

Even a temporary gas tax holiday “sets a bad precedent and undermines the funding mechanism in the infrastructure investment law that has been the signature policy achievement of the Biden presidency.″

Some experts expect the gas holiday will get extended and if so, this could cost tens of billions higher and could jeopardize administration efforts to build and maintain roads and bridges.

UT Tyler professor of management Dr. Harold Doty said:

“All this is going to do is kick the can down a little bit and not very far. Any short-term gain is going to haunt us as long-term pain.”
“It could end up being more harm than good because right now we’re just beginning to see some positive effects from demand destruction.”

President Biden plans to make his decision this weekend to suspend the gas tax for Texas residents.

Do you think the suspension of the gas taxes will help you?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fort worth# Dallas# Texas# Gas# politics

Comments / 45

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
6161 followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Beto O'Rourke Vows to Change the Abortion Policy in Texas

Only days after the Supreme Court gave its stance on abortions on Friday, Beto O'Rourke came out vowing to change the abortion stance in Texas. Last year, Texas declared it a felony if a physician performed an abortion on women.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

These Texas Companies Support Women who want an Abortion

After the historic announcement by the Supreme Court last Friday on Roe vs. Wade, several companies Texas have made its own policy for employees. These companies include American Express, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, who said they would cover employee travel costs out of state. Others, such as Apple, Starbucks, Lyft, and Yelp reiterated previous announcements taking similar action. Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia also went so far as to post on LinkedIn Friday that it would provide “training and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice” and time off to vote.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Dallas School District Revises Dress Code for New Year Causing Mixed Support

A school district on the outskirts of Dallas has made some new clothing changes for the upcoming school year. Forney Independent School District announced students can no longer wear hoodies, skirts, shorts, and other attire beginning for the 2022-23 school year.

Read full story
12 comments
Austin, TX

This New High School Prospect could Change the Longhorns Future

With a famous name and well-known relatives who played in the NFL, this high school prospect could change the near future for the Texas Longhorns. Arch Manning, is the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning, and he is the nephew of Super Bowl Champions Peyton and Eli Manning.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Politicians Support Passage of New Gun Legislation that was Approved by the President

On Thursday, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed through the U.S. Senate and was signed off by President Joe Biden on Friday. The House gave final approval on Friday, a day after the Senate approved the bill.

Read full story
34 comments
Texas State

Your Tax Money is Funding the Relocation of Migrants from Texas To Washington, D.C.

Texas is a no-tax state, but the state of Texas makes up for this in property taxes. The State uses part of the taxes to send migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. This is part of the border crossings that frequently occur from Mexico to Texas.

Read full story
262 comments
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott and Challenger Beto O’Rourke share their stance on Roe vs. Wade

Political parties for the governor get another topic to discuss as the election is a little over 100 days away. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the historic 1973 ruling that made abortion legal.

Read full story
34 comments

Greg Abbott brings out New Tactic in Race for Governor

The race for Texas Governor is getting closer and closer as former Representative Beto O'Rourke is closing the gap with Austin TexasGovernor Greg Abbott. “We cannot take November for granted in Texas”.

Read full story
314 comments
Texas State

16 Texas Mayors Propose Gun Legislation to Governor Abbott

On Tuesday, Texas Mayors urged Texas Governor Greg Abbott to propose a special session on gun reform, mental health, and school safety. The bipartisan group included 16 Texas Mayors from Austin, Houston. Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, and others.

Read full story
91 comments
Texas State

The stock market is closed, but every school is not closed in Texas on Federal Holiday Juneteenth

Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a Federal Holiday over a year ago from today. The stock market took notice and is closed. Many Federal jobs, of course, took the day off. But two school districts in Texas didn’t make a change and they are still open for summer school.

Read full story
35 comments
Austin, TX

Visit Austin this summer - Kalahari Resort is one place for families to stay

I recently took a trip to Round Rock, Texas, across from Austin, and stayed at the Kalahari Resort. The resort is about 35 minutes, depending on traffic from the Austin International Airport. So driving to the resort from Austin is not far at all.

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott declares more weapons training for schools

Weeks after the Uvalde shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on safety experts to train all 1,022 public schools. Priority is given to school-based law enforcement. This is his follow-up to the attack by Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to close the distance between him and the governor who is up for reelection over the seat in Austin, Texas.

Read full story
146 comments
Texas State

Texas could go from red to blue in this year's election for governor

Historically, Texas has actually been a blue state rather than red. It was only until former Governor William P. Clements won as a Republican in 1971 with a brief stint of Democratic power for four years with Governor Dorothy Ann Williams Richards holding the seat from 1991 to 1995.

Read full story
1325 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke Changes His Stance on Guns to Win the Texas Election

Former United States Representative of El Paso and Presidential Candidate, Beto O’Rourke, is running for Texas Governor. In recent polls, he is seen trailing Austin's, Governor Greg Abbott. To help close this gap, O’Rourke has chance his tone on guns.

Read full story
964 comments

My Cryptocurrency Investing Tip to Help You Make Smarter Decisions

Cryptocurrency photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels. The cryptocurrency market hasn’t been nice to you lately. Then this may have you wondering if this was the right market to invest in.

Read full story

3 Reasons You May Want to Sell Your Altcoins (Opinion)

Trading cryptocurrenciesPhoto by Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash. The cryptocurrency market has not been favorable to investors lately. Since October last year, cryptocurrency prices fell and continue to trade in an up and down movement.

Read full story

The Best Savings Tool for You in 2022 is Not What You Would Expect

Inflation, the Russian war, and the high cost of gas have you wondering where can you save your money for the best return. You know banks won’t do it for you. They haven’t for years.

Read full story

Cathie Wood gave a $1 Million Bitcoin price prediction

This is one of the more bullish price predictions on Bitcoin. In her most recent public appearance, Cathie Wood shared her thoughts on Bitcoin. At the Miami Bitcoin Conference, Cathie Wood stated the cryptocurrency would reach over $1 million per Bitcoin by 2030. At the time of this writing, the crypto is in the $42,000 price range.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Several Companies are Giving Texas Women More Rights Over Abortion

After Texas Governor Abbott signed the abortion bill last September in Austin, companies such as Yelp are offering pregnant women an alternative. The company will pay travel expenses for any employee and spouse to have an abortion in a state that allows abortions.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy