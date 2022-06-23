Greg Abbott brings out New Tactic in Race for Governor

The race for Texas Governor is getting closer and closer as former Representative Beto O'Rourke is closing the gap with Austin Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

LT. Governor Dan Patrick said :

“We cannot take November for granted in Texas”.

“We have to beat the Democrats and we can’t stay home because our candidate that we voted for didn’t win. We can not have Beto O’Rourke win.”

O’Rourke is drawing concern from the Republican party since in the previous U.S. election against U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, O’Rourke was 3 percentage points away from winning in 2018.

U.S. Senator John Coryn added :

“If we’re going to build on President (Donald) Trump’s momentum and continue to make inroads in places like the Rio Grande Valley and all across Texas, we need to work together in November.”

In response to the growing concern from O’Rourke, Governor Greg Abbott is retaliation with a new political stunt of his own. Recently, Abbott is using a new campaign attack against O’Rourke with an ambulance renovated with new slogans. The ambulance is called the “Beto Truth Response Unit”.

Abbott said :

“It is Beto who wants open borders. It is Beto who wants to defund the police.”

The ambulance will be used at O’Rourke rallies across Texas to help give a different image to voters.

The former El Paso congressman opposed President Donald Trump’s attempts to build a wall along the border. He also called for tearing down existing barriers. O’Rourke pushed for reforms to improve ports of entry and fix the legal immigration system.

O'Rourke has said he never advocated for defunding the police. He has said in interviews that he supported a movement in Minneapolis that called for defunding the city’s police force after the killing of George Floyd two years ago.

Recently, O'Rourke was quoted as saying to KXAN:

“Our kids shouldn’t have to be afraid to go back to school this August, but many of them will, because this government has literally taken no action, no action at Uvalde, no action after Santa Fe High School, the massacre in El Paso, Odessa, Southern Spring. He’s done nothing to improve safety.”

O’Rourke is attempting to find common ground in Texas.

“Universal background checks, red flag laws, safe storage laws — these are things that most Texans agree with.

He added, “This is the agenda of Texas, not the Democratic Party, not the Republican Party, but the people of this great state.”

This race is getting closer as O’Rourke is closing the gap with Governor Abbott.

UTRGV political Professor Andrew Smith said :

“As of now I can easily still see Abbott winning, the man has won I think in every election that he has in or almost every election he has run in and there’s a reason for that, he is popular in a lot of ways,” said Professor Smith. “If Beto runs a good campaign, if gun control remains a major issue, then it would not be out of the question for Beto to pull off an upset.”

