Governor Abbott declares more weapons training for schools

Weeks after the Uvalde shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on safety experts to train all 1,022 public schools. Priority is given to school-based law enforcement.

This is his follow-up to the attack by Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to close the distance between him and the governor who is up for reelection over the seat in Austin, Texas.

After the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, Governor Abbott announced a Disaster Declaration For the City of Uvalde on May 31. The disaster declaration will expedite assistance to the city from state and local resources. Regulations will be suspended to prevent a delay in assistance for the city.

Governor Abbott said:

“The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week’s senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty in receiving the support needed to heal. This disaster declaration frees up the many resources available through the State of Texas and local jurisdictions to continue providing much needed support to all who were impacted and work in the community unencumbered by regulations unnecessary to respond to this tragedy. All of Texas stands with Uvalde, and we are prepared to provide support through all available means.”

Training will come from ALERRT, or Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training on site or at Texas State University in San Marcos. The organization trains people on “Basic Active Shooter Response Level (“Stop the Killing”)” and “Active Shooter Incident Management (ASIM).”

On Monday, the governor sent a letter that tasked Dr. Pete Blair, the executive director of ALERRT, to train school law enforcement on active shooter situations so they could “better respond” to those types of incidents.

It was only recently that Governor Abbott canceled his appearance at an NRA convention in Houston because of the Uvalde shooting.

Governor Abbott has received a lot of criticism over his stance on gun control as attackers want some form of gun control over deadly incidents that have occurred under the governor’s watch.

Abbott has less than five months before election day against his opponent O’Rourke who will surely try to close the gap to unseat the governor.

What could Governor Abbott do for gun control or has he done enough in the state of Texas?

# governor abbott# greg abbott# beto orourke# politics# Texas

Comments / 144

