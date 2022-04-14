Several Companies are Giving Texas Women More Rights Over Abortion

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIQR6_0f8h775M00
Image by Duané Viljoen on Pixaby

After Texas Governor Abbott signed the abortion bill last September in Austin, companies such as Yelp are offering pregnant women an alternative. The company will pay travel expenses for any employee and spouse to have an abortion in a state that allows abortions.

For Yelp, this offer only applies for the month of May.

Yelp's Chief Diversity Officer Mirriam Warren said on Mashable:
“We've long been a strong advocate for equality in the workplace, and believe that gender equality cannot be achieved if women’s healthcare rights are restricted."

Yelp has about 200 employees in Texas. They also offered similar benefits in other states such as Oklahoma.

Then last month, Citigroup declared it would pay for any travel expense for employees seeking an abortion according to the NY Times.

Other companies such as SalesForce will pay for employees to move out of state.

The Texas Supreme Court decision forced companies such as Apple and Bumble to offer similar abortion travel options.

You can read more about the abortion law here.

Abbott's Democratic challenger for governor, Beto O'Rourke shared his thoughts about the abortion ban on Twitter:

Abortion is health care.
We should be trusting women to make their own health care decisions.
The constitution says the same thing.

This will probably be one of the hot topics of debate for these two as the two face off during the election. The general election is on November 8, 2022, this election will be here before you know it.

Do you approve of the Texas abortion law?

