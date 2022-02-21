Santa Fe, NM

Drive Five Hours to Santa Fe To Relax, Enjoy the Casinos, and See Some History

Every once in a while, you may feel the need to leave the hustle and bustle of El Paso. Getting away for a few days may be exactly what you need. You don’t have to drive as far away as Scottsdale, Arizona, or San Diego, California to relax when you can drive to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Santa Fe is about five hours away from El Paso and you can easily reach the city by taking I-10 West to I-25 North or 54 North to I 285 North depending on where you live. On either trip, you can stop halfway at either Truth or Consequences or Carrizo which are both about halfway on the drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYP7w_0eKLVk8r00
Hilton Hotel photo by writer

Once in Santa Fe, you can check into the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder that sites on the outskirts of the city along I-84.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6rSp_0eKLVk8r00
Photo by writer

Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder largest destination casino hotel in New Mexico. While in the casino there is no smoking allowed.

The hotel has an outdoor pool, jacuzzi, and fitness center with free weights, bikes, and treadmills. If you are a Hilton Honors member, you get access to free Wi-Fi during your stay. Additionally, parking is free.

The Hilton also has a few restaurants for you to enjoy including Red Sage, Iguana Cafe, Shadeh Nightclub, and the Turquoise Trail bar.

Once in Santa Fe, you can visit several locations including the Meow Wolf Museum and the New Mexico History Museum. Both museums are very different and a great way you can spend an entire day at these locations.

Meow Wolf is an interesting museum and reminds you of Alice in Wonderland with strange exhibits as you walk around the museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNTfH_0eKLVk8r00
Meow Wolf photo by writer

Then you can spend the rest of the day learning about the history of New Mexico, Native Americans, and other historical figures from the state.

To end the day, you can spend the evening eating dinner and walking along the Plaza, one of the most historic areas of the city. You’ll feel the small-town feel of the city of about 86,000.

Get away for a few days and spend some time in Santa Fe.

Have you visited Santa Fe recently?

