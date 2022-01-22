Lewisville, TX

Governor Abbott announced a Bill of Rights on his Texas campaign

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRX64_0dsuCVQJ00
Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a Parental Bill of Rights while campaigning in Lewisville, a city close to Dallas. Abbott wants to give more rights to parents on issues he finds lacking. Abbott is seeking his third term as governor as he campaigns across Texas.

The first Congress of the United States proposed 12 amendments to the Constitution which became the Bill of Rights. Of those proposals, they ratified only 10, and they became the U.S. Bill of Rights.

Governor Abbott is now using school education to make parents aware and give them more say on their child’s education. Abbott made the announcement at the Founders Classical Academy, a public charter school run by ResponsiveEd.

In front of hundreds of people, Governor Abbott said:

"Under the Parental Bill of Rights, we will amend the Texas Constitution to make clear that parents are the primary decision-makers in all manners involving their children."
“The essential role of parents is being threatened by government itself.”

The plan gives parents more rights over course curriculum and material on what their children are taught in schools.

Parents would be allowed to “voice their concerns” to school officials. Texas has 8,731 public schools that would have to work with parents if this is approved and becomes a new Texas law. Abbott has been very vocal on several issues concerning the rights of Texas citizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bH0Ix_0dsuCVQJ00
Screenshot from Twitter

What do you get if this becomes Texas law?

Governor Abbott’s Bill of Rights would give parents the ability to do these four rights:

1. Parents are the primary decision-makers on their child and not the school.

2. Parents would have access to the course curriculum that their child is receiving.

3. Personal data on students will not be collected by schools to share with other agencies.

4. This gives a parent the right to say if their child has to repeat a grade in pre-K to 12th grade.

Abbott added:

"At the end of the day, no government program can replace the role that parents play in the education of their children.”

This Bill of rights will affect not only parents but school districts across Texas.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Bill Bennett appeared virtually.

Governor Abbott continues to shape his view of Texas. In the past, Abbott announced his stance on the mask mandate and pornography in Texas libraries.

What do you think about Governor Abbott’s Bill of Rights?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# Texas# Dallas# Governor Greg Abbott# Education

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
5156 followers

More from Tom Handy

What it takes for you to be a Bitcoin Whale

By now you know that Bitcoin Whales can move the market when they want to. They possess an incredible amount of power in the Bitcoin market. If they want the price of Bitcoin to drop, they can sell some Bitcoin. If they want the price to rise, they can add more Bitcoin to their holdings to drive the price higher.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio and other Texas Cities Benefit From the President’s New Direction

President Joe Biden wants federal workers to get a pay raise. Federal employees who earn minimum wage will see an increase in their pay. Biden wants federal workers to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. San Antonio is the Texas city with the most federal workers.

Read full story
25 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Signed Senate Bill 5 That Went into Effect Today

The new Texas law prevents owners from leaving their dogs outside without adequate shelter in certain conditions. Senate Bill 5 goes into effect on January 18, 2022. KBCD stated anyone breaking this law could see a misdemeanor. Repeat offenders could see a Class B misdemeanor.

Read full story
29 comments

Fund manager Bill Miller believes you should have this investment in your portfolio

BitcoinPhoto by André François McKenzie on Unsplash. Keeping all your eggs in one basket can be more harmful than good. Over the past several decades, the United States is entering a new era in technology and a similar reminder of inflation that the country has not seen in years.

Read full story

If you own Bitcoin, you may want to consider selling if this happens

This is a risky move if you want to sell your Bitcoin. But I will outline one reason you may want to consider this. With the recent market crash are there may be more on the horizon, you may want to sell your Bitcoin. As a person who wants to HODL and accumulate as much Bitcoin as you can, there is nothing wrong with that.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott plans to visit 60 locations in less than 60 days

Governor Greg Abbott is launching his reelection campaign and also plans to visit cities in Texas over the next two months. Abbott is getting ready for the Republican primary which is scheduled for March 1.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott is Making Some Fellow Politicians Mad on His Support of the National Guard

Texas Governor Gregory Abbott shared his disagreement about the President's requirement for the Texas National Guard to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In his news release, he stated he was "protecting the Texas National Guard from President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate."

Read full story
1 comments

These Tokens are Some of the Hottest Collectibles on the Market.

3 Important Things You Should Know About Non-Fungible Tokens. You may have heard of Non-Fungible Tokens lately. Another name they go by is NFTs. NFTs are possibly one of the hottest collectibles right now. You can compare NFTs to a baseball card, precious metal coin, comic book, or other collectibles.

Read full story
1 comments

Seven Unwritten Cryptocurrency Rules You Should be Aware of

After the past year, you saw a lot of change happen in the cryptocurrency world. Several big companies entered this space. Yahoo Finance pointed out several companies that added cryptocurrencies to its portfolio. Some of them were MicroStrategy, Tesla, and Square. It is possible more companies will add cryptocurrencies to their portfolio this year.

Read full story

You May Want to Copy the Direction Elon Musk Took this Year

The value of money continues to decline as the growth of digital currencies grows. During the pandemic, the United States government pumped out dollar after dollar. This was to help the economy, businesses, and people who struggled because what was once a fictional movie turned into reality.

Read full story
1 comments

A Cryptocurrency Loophole that You Can Use to Save on Taxes

This is a trick cryptocurrency investors use. Recently, I sold Solana (SOL), a top cryptocurrency that many are holding. Don’t get me wrong, I do like this cryptocurrency. One thing made me sell and you may want to consider doing the same.

Read full story
13 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

A Short Trip to a Nearby City For a Relaxed Visit

This past summer, I wrote an article about staying in Scottsdale, Arizona. Six months later, I share another hotel that is also located in Scottsdale. Driving from El Paso to Scottsdale is about six hours if you drive straight with minimal stops. We stopped a few times and arrived in seven hours.

Read full story
Texas State

Former President Donald Trump is Visiting Texas this Weekend

President Donald TrumpPhoto by Polina Zimmerman from Pexels. This weekend, Texas gets a visit from a former President of the United States. While he's in town to discuss his political history at the American Airlines Center on Sunday, First Baptist Dallas says former President Donald Trump will also attend a special Christmas-themed worship service. This is one of two stops President Trump will make.

Read full story
106 comments
Texas State

The Texas Governor Receives the Bum Steer Award for 2022

Texas Monthly gave Governor Greg Abbott the Bum Steer award for 2022. Abbott was characterized as a governor who wasn’t challenged as he ran for office. Texas Monthly said it was Austin's Governor Abbott’s turn in office after spending 12 years as the state’s attorney general.

Read full story
9 comments

How You Can Sell Cryptocurrencies to Off-set Your Taxes

Recently, I sold Solana (SOL), a top cryptocurrency that many are holding. Don’t get me wrong, I do like this cryptocurrency. One thing made me sell and you may want to consider doing the same.

Read full story
1 comments

A Texas Church Avoids Paying Taxes on $15 Million in Property

Highland Park Presbyterian ChurchScreenshot from Twitter. A Texas church offers subsidized housing for its staff in one of the wealthy neighborhoods in the state. It is not even from one of the popular churches or T. D. Jakes or Joel Osteen.

Read full story
155 comments
Kentucky State

Texas Governor Abbott Sends Help to Kentucky Residents

On Saturday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the call to send personnel to help the state of Kentucky after the deadly tornados devastated the area. According to KSAT, Governor Abbott approved the activation of 10 Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel to assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Read full story
50 comments

Inflation is Higher Than Many People Expected

Simple tips to help you handle rising prices. The word of the day is inflation. As soon as I checked my Facebook feed, I saw inflation on the newsfeed. Also, a few friends shared images about what your dollar is worth compared to the price of goods.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Made Recent Appointments in Office

Governor Greg Abbott made four recent appointments to fill seats in the Texas government in Austin. These positions will start in the new year and give more oversight in certain areas outlined below.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy