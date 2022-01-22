Governor Abbott announced a Bill of Rights on his Texas campaign

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a Parental Bill of Rights while campaigning in Lewisville, a city close to Dallas. Abbott wants to give more rights to parents on issues he finds lacking. Abbott is seeking his third term as governor as he campaigns across Texas .

The first Congress of the United States proposed 12 amendments to the Constitution which became the Bill of Rights. Of those proposals, they ratified only 10, and they became the U.S. Bill of Rights.

Governor Abbott is now using school education to make parents aware and give them more say on their child’s education. Abbott made the announcement at the Founders Classical Academy, a public charter school run by ResponsiveEd.

In front of hundreds of people, Governor Abbott said :

"Under the Parental Bill of Rights, we will amend the Texas Constitution to make clear that parents are the primary decision-makers in all manners involving their children."

“The essential role of parents is being threatened by government itself.”

The plan gives parents more rights over course curriculum and material on what their children are taught in schools.

Parents would be allowed to “voice their concerns” to school officials. Texas has 8,731 public schools that would have to work with parents if this is approved and becomes a new Texas law. Abbott has been very vocal on several issues concerning the rights of Texas citizens.

What do you get if this becomes Texas law?

Governor Abbott’s Bill of Rights would give parents the ability to do these four rights:

1. Parents are the primary decision-makers on their child and not the school.

2. Parents would have access to the course curriculum that their child is receiving.

3. Personal data on students will not be collected by schools to share with other agencies.

4. This gives a parent the right to say if their child has to repeat a grade in pre-K to 12th grade.

Abbott added:

"At the end of the day, no government program can replace the role that parents play in the education of their children.”

This Bill of rights will affect not only parents but school districts across Texas.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Bill Bennett appeared virtually.

Governor Abbott continues to shape his view of Texas. In the past, Abbott announced his stance on the mask mandate and pornography in Texas libraries.

