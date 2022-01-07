El Paso, TX

Texas Governor Abbott plans to visit 60 locations in less than 60 days

Tom Handy

Governor Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott is launching his reelection campaign and also plans to visit cities in Texas over the next two months. Abbott is getting ready for the Republican primary which is scheduled for March 1.

This weekend, Governor Abbottis away from Austin and plans to announce his reelection campaign in the Rio Grande Valley.

Governor Abbott will most likely face Democrat Beto O’Rourke from El Paso who ran for office.

Abbott’s top political advisor, Dave Carney said:

"It's fundamental math and science that the more voters vote in the primary, the more voters will vote for you in the general election."

Beto O’Rourke shared his thoughts on Abbott:

"Everything Abbott has meddled with for his own political gain has failed. Look no further than ... the Texas National Guard deployed for Operation Lonestar."

O’Rourke wants to visit all 254 counties as he did during his run in the 2018 U.S. Senate campaign.

Governor Abbott continues his fight with President Biden over the vaccine requirement for military personnel.

Before he faces O’Rourke, Governor Abbott has to compete against Republican challengers. Abbott has several critics on his right, including former state Senator Don Huffines of Dallas and former Texas GOP Chair Allen West.

Up to this point, Governor Abbott has ignored his primary challengers. Governor Abbott’s campaign is focused on the general election.

Huffines has self-funded his campaign with millions of dollars. He has aired TV ads, including a spot during the Sunday Dallas Cowboys game.

Where is Governor Abbott today?

This Saturday, Abbott is at the Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen. Governor Abbott is expected to discuss his agenda for another four years. Additionally, Abbott wants to capture a majority of the Hispanic vote in November.

According to exit polls, in the last election, Abbott won 44% of the Hispanic vote in his 2014 campaign and 42% in 2018.

After the Governor’s visit to McAllen, he is expected to stay in for an event on Monday in Edinburg with the Border Patrol Council.

The Hill stated the Texas election will be one of the most closely watched elections this year. Abbott has several challengers and his stance on abortion and COVID-19 in Texas will play a part in voters at election time.

Governor Abbott already received support from former President Donald Trump.

Do you look forward to seeing Governor Abbott in your city?

