Former President Donald Trump is Visiting Texas this Weekend

President Donald Trump Photo by Polina Zimmerman from Pexels

This weekend, Texas gets a visit from a former President of the United States. While he's in town to discuss his political history at the American Airlines Center on Sunday, First Baptist Dallas says former President Donald Trump will also attend a special Christmas-themed worship service. This is one of two stops President Trump will make.

Donald Trump was invited to the service by Senior Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffries, a longtime advisor, supporter, and friend of the former president. Trump is expected to "provide a Christmas greeting at the end of the service".

In a prepared statement, Pastor Jeffress said :

"We are blessed to have my friend and our 45th President to worship with us this Sunday morning at First Baptist Dallas. America has never had a more pro-life and pro-religious liberty president than Donald J. Trump. We owe President Trump a debt of gratitude for all he has done for our great Nation."

The service, which will also be streamed on the church's website, will take place Sunday, December 19 at 11 am.

According to the Dallas Morning News , Trump is in Houston on Saturday and then Dallas on Sunday.

On Sunday, President Trump will talk at the American Airlines Center about his political history.

In a statement promoting the tour, Donald Trump said :

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S.”

He added :

“I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our Country great again, we will soon no longer have a Country!”

Jeffress added :

“The focus of the music and message this Sunday will be on the most important event in human history — the birth of Jesus Christ. President Trump is known for his love for Christmas and what it represents.”

In March 2018, Jeffress said :

“Evangelicals know they’re not compromising their beliefs in order to support this great president. Evangelicals still believe in the commandment ‘thou shalt not have sex with a porn star.’ However, whether this president violated that commandment or not is totally irrelevant to our support of him.”

Trump is hoping for a big turnout on Sunday on his visit to Dallas.

In the past, President Trump has had talks with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Do you think Donald Trump is using this trip to gain support from voters for the 2024 Presidential election?