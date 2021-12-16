The Texas Governor Receives the Bum Steer Award for 2022

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Monthly gave Governor Greg Abbott the Bum Steer award for 2022. Abbott was characterized as a governor who wasn’t challenged as he ran for office. Texas Monthly said it was Austin's Governor Abbott’s turn in office after spending 12 years as the state’s attorney general.

The magazine wrote :

“He inherited education and health-care and foster-care systems that were among the worst in the nation and a state government built on shortcuts and accounting tricks," the magazine wrote.

The runner-up for the 2022 Bum Steer Award was Senator Ted Cruz.

When Governor ran for office, the magazine cited that Abbott moved to the hard-right to appeal "to the 4 percent of Texans who decide Republican primary elections."

Texas Monthly wrote:

“Texans have historically liked colorful politicians and disdained colorless ones”.

Abbott came into office and inherited education, health care, and foster-care systems that were among the worst in the nation. The magazine added that the state government was built on shortcuts and accounting tricks.

He was criticized for inheriting a large budget and a healthy legislature and basically keeping the state afloat.

Did renewable energy cause the Texas winter outages?

In one area the magazine pointed out they criticized Governor Abbott for insincerely blaming renewable energy for causing the statewide power outages for the harsh winter storms in February. Texas runs on oil and gas. The outages were caused by a power grid that wasn't winterized. This was in part due to the policy decided by the state's Republican-led legislature.

Texas Monthly also criticized Abbott's inconsistent approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. He ordered a lockdown, then his administration helped a salon owner who violated his order to avoid consequences for doing so. He encouraged Texans to get vaccinated, then signed a law banning businesses from requiring employee vaccinations.

"By the end of the year, Texas had roughly as many deaths from the coronavirus as California, a state with 10 million more residents," the magazine wrote.

Governor Abbott and his appointees at ERCOT were familiar with the possibility of a cold-weather freeze based on the 2011 winter storm. An urgency to fix this only happened after the most recent winter freeze that killed at least 210 Texans.

The magazine believes Governor Abbott may try to position himself for a run at the highest job in government. Texas Monthly said Abbott may make a run for the President of the United States.

Do you believe Governor Greg Abbott has done a good job as Texas Governor?