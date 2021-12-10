Texas Governor Greg Abbott Made Recent Appointments in Office

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Governor Greg Abbott made four recent appointments to fill seats in the Texas government in Austin. These positions will start in the new year and give more oversight in certain areas outlined below.

Abbott continued to make appointments to fill these seats as he has before.

Seats for the Broadband Office Board or Advisors, 481st Judicial District Court, Governor’s Committee to Support the Military were appointments that Governor Abbott made over the past week or two. He filled these positions with people for key positions.

For the Broadband Office Board of Advisors, Governor Abbott appointed Jennifer Harris and Adriana Cruz. Their terms are set to expire on February 1, 2023.

Jennifer Harris from Austin serves as the state program director for the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit Connected Nation Texas. She will provide oversight of the collection and analysis of broadband data. She previously held a variety of positions in the public sector and the Governor’s Broadband Development Council.

Adriana Cruz from Austin serves as the Executive Director of the Economic Development and Tourism (EDT). Cruz has more than 20 years of leadership experience in economic development, international business, and marketing. Previously Cruz was the Vice President of Global Corporate Recruitment for the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

For the 481st Judicial District Court, Governor Abbott appointed Judge Crystal Edmonson Levonius.

Judge Levonius term is set to expire December 31, 2022.

Crystal Edmonson Levonius is an attorney and managing member of Crystal Levonius Law, PLLC. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, State Bar of New Mexico, and Denton County Bar Association.

For the Governor’s Committee to Support the Military, Governor Abbott appointed Edward “Walt” Koenig to the Governor’s Committee to Support the Military. Koenig’s term. The committee makes recommendations to enhance military value at existing military installations in Texas. Additionally, the committee helps make Texas a more attractive destination for more military missions.

Koenig is President and CEO of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce. Koenig serves as Chair of the Economic Development Committee of the Concho Valley Workforce Development Board.

Governor Abbott is securing these positions as he continues to campaign for his re-election in November 2022. The governor is staying busy these days as he continues to make decisions for the Great State of Texas and campaigning for another term in office.

Is there is a cabinet position that Texas Governor Abbott made that you have disagreed with?