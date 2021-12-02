Governor Abbott’s Executive Order on Masks is the Law

Screenshot from Twitter

A three Federal Judge panel overturned the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals allowing Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate in schools.

The 5th Circuit Judges wrote :

“The risks of contracting COVID-19 for these plaintiffs are certainly real, but the alleged injury to plaintiffs from the enforcement of [the governor’s order] is, at this point, much more abstract.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Governor Abbott’s order was “THE LAW” in a tweet he made on December 1.

In Dallas, they reached the highest numbers for children with COVID-19 over the holiday weekend according to the Dallas Fort Worth Hospital Council.

The back and forth over the mask issue in Texas made its way to Federal Courts. Disability Rights Texas “which carry an increased risk of serious complications or death in the event that they contract COVID-19.″

An attorney with the Disability Rights Texas was dissatisfied with the decision of the 5th Circuit. He said :

“Our suit has always been about allowing students with disabilities at high risk of COVID to attend schools in person as safely as possible,” attorney Dustin Rynders said. “As new COVID variants threaten to make an improving situation worse again, it is imperative schools have the option of requiring masks in the class, campus or district as needed to protect vulnerable students.”

The 5th Circuit Judges wrote:

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel decided that Abbott’s mask order banning in schools violated the rights of students with disabilities. Since the mask order was put in effect, several Texas cities fought against the policy.

On November 10, Judge Yeakel said :

“The spread of COVID-19 poses an even greater risk for children with special health needs. Children with certain underlying conditions who contract COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe acute biological effects and to require admission to a hospital and the hospital’s intensive-care unit.”

Attorney Rynders said the emergence of the new COVID Omicron variant is one area to keep an eye on.

About two to three weeks ago, North Texas children started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. According to NBC 5, Dallas County reported 10,748 children to receive the vaccine followed by Tarrant, Collin, and Denton Counties.

