A Texas Billion-Dollar Start-Up Caught the Attention of this Shark

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323SQP_0dBXBJ2w00
Mark CubanScreenshot from Twitter

An Austin-based start-up caught the attention of entrepreneur, business owner, and Shark Tank star, Mark Cuban.

Upon the partnership, ZenBusiness said Mark Cuban was:

“A passionate advocate and spokesperson to accelerate the company’s transformation into a trusted and beloved brand for entrepreneurs.”

ZenBusiness said:

“Known worldwide as one of the sharpest minds in business, Cuban will work with ZenBusiness to turn the brand into a household name synonymous with entrepreneurial success.”

According to Culture Map, Cuban has a stake in the start-up. The exact details of the deal were not known.

Culture Map stated ZenBusiness recently had $200 million in venture capital. The company is considered a “unicorn” valued at $1.7 billion. Startups valued at $1 billion or more are called unicorns.

Crunchbase shows ZenBusiness has raised $274.5 million in venture capital.

Mark Cuban stated in a ZenBusiness news release:

“As a serial entrepreneur, I understand the challenges that come with launching and running your own business. But business owners don’t have to do it alone. They can have an expert every step of the way to guide them on their journey towards business success.”
“ZenBusiness is that personal business coach, helping hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground,” Cuban adds. “I am proud to be an advisor to this inspirational team and serve as a brand advocate, representing the future of entrepreneurism in the U.S.”

Cuban is reported to have signed a two-year contract to serve as the spokesman for ZenBusiness.

The mission of ZenBusiness is to help over 200,000 U.S. entrepreneurs, including gig workers, real estate investors, artists, and freelancers. The company helps entrepreneurs set up their legal structures for their businesses and create an online presence.

The founder and CEO of ZenBusiness Ross Buhrdorf said:

“We sat down and we said, ‘Gosh, who would be the best spokesperson we could think of? And the team came up with Mark Cuban. I reached out to Mark in my network, and we had some conversations. He loves the product and is sold on it, and he’s using it with his companies, and that’s where it started and ended. It’s just that simple.”
“ZenBusiness has revolutionized the process of launching and running a successful business,” says Buhrdorf, who started the company in 2017. “We handle the ‘business stuff’ so our customers can focus on their passion and build the life they want, stress-free and without sacrificing their well-being.”

Buhrdorf plans to use the money for new offerings to its platform, establish a credit instrument, and continue hiring according to BizJournal.

Do you think this is a good deal for Mark Cuban?

