Governor Abbott Made Appointments to Several Board Positions this Week

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkVlb_0d22jnTA00
Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter

In Austin, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott appointed and reappointed people in several government positions. This week, the Governor mocked his challenger Beto O’Rourke who is running for governor.

Governor Abbott made several appointments this past week.

Appointments to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council

On November 19, Governor Abbott reappointed Perry Gilmore, Ph.D., and Carlo Hernandez to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council. Their terms are set to expire on September 1, 2025.

The Texas Crime Stoppers Council advises the Governor on crime stoppers programs in Texas and certifies local crime stoppers programs.

Perry Gilmore, Ph.D. is from Amarillo and is the Executive Director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation, and is a reserve deputy sheriff with the Randall County Sheriff’s Department. Gilmore is also secretary of the Amarillo South Rotary and a member of the Texas Association for Investigative Hypnosis Board of Directors and Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance.

Carlo Hernandez is from Brownsville and is the Founder and Owner of AC-I Service A/C & Heating and CGH Property Investment. Hernandez is the chair and founding member of the Cameron County Crime Stoppers, and the founding member of La Cultura Vive in Brownsville.

Appointments to the Texas Commission on the Arts

On November 16, Governor Abbott appointed three people to the Texas Commission of the Arts. The Governor appointed Keenan Fletcher and Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D., and reappointed Marci Roberts to the Texas Commission on the Arts. Their terms are set to expire on August 31, 2027.

The board fosters the development of a receptive climate for the arts that will culturally enrich and benefit Texans in their daily lives with the goal to attract artists to become residents.

Keenan Fletcher is from Llano and is a full-time musician and educator. She is the owner and director of Agape Haus Music Studio; a music teacher; a director of orchestra and chamber ensembles; and a professional violinist in classical and jazz. She is a member of the Austin Traditional Jazz Society and the Texas Old Time Fiddle Association.

Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D. is from Brownsville and is the Executive Director of the Brownsville Community Foundation.

Marci Roberts is from Marathon and is Executive Director of The Marathon Foundation, Roberts owns and operates several local businesses, including The French Co. Grocer, Evans Gallery, Desert Critter Wear, Marathon 2 Marathon, and Meo Design.

Appointment to the Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee

On November 16, Governor Abbott has appointed Darlene Fairchild to the Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee. Her term is set to expire on August 31, 2027. The committee drafts and revises all contracts disseminated by the Texas Real Estate Commission.

Darlene Fairchild is from Bryan-College Station and is an Agency Underwriter for University Title Company. Fairchild assists customers in navigating curative issues, works closely with underwriting attorneys, and assists the closing services department with curative and title questions.

Appointment to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners

On November 15, Governor Abbott appointed Josh Hollub to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners whose term is set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of chiropractic.

Josh Hollub is from Houston and is a commercial and industrial supervisor and estimator for Modern Plumbing Company, Inc. Hollub is a member of the Associated Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors of Texas and Quality Service Contractors. Additionally, he is a defensive coordinator and assistant head coach with Texas Intercity Football, Inc.

Appointments to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator Board

On November 15, Governor Abbott appointed Edward Crawford and reappointed Kimberly Gramm and Manny Salazar to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator (PDSBI) Board. Their terms are set to expire on February 1, 2027. The PDSBI fund is a revolving loan program to aid in the development, production, and commercialization of new or improved products and to stimulate small businesses in the state.

Edward Crawford is from Dallas and is President, Owner, and Founder of Coltala Holdings. He is a member of the Dallas Young Presidents Organization, Det Bozeman, the Teneo Network, and a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Crawford is a trustee of the Tulane Business School Council and co-founder and coordinator for the War Veterans Fund – PAC.

Kimberly Gramm is from Lubbock and is the Associate Vice President of Innovation at Texas Tech University (TTU). Gramm is on the Commission on Economic and Community Engagement Executive Committee of the Association of Public Land Grant Universities, a member of the Association of University Research Parks and Office of Outreach & Engagement Advisory Board, and a board member of the TTU Global Laboratory for Energy Asset Management and Manufacturing Board. Gramm also serves as a member of the Innovate Texas Tech Mentor Program.

Manny Salazar is from Kingsville and is President/CEO of the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Kingsville Economic Development Council. Salazar is a member of the Kleberg County Communities in Schools Board of Directors, Kingsville ISD Career and Technical Education Advisory Board, and the Workforce Services of the Coastal Bend Board. Additionally, Salazar is co-founder of Jr. Leadership Kleberg County.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
governor greg abbottTexaspoliticsgovernorAustin

Comments / 9

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
4284 followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott Lost the Fight Over the Coronavirus Mask Issue

The Dallas County Judge issued a local mask mandate and the appeal court voted on his side. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has not commented on this latest action. This is the latest fight over the COVID-19 mask between Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Governor Abbott.

Read full story
273 comments
Texas State

Support Small Business Saturday in Texas

This Saturday, November 27, 2021, is Small Business Saturday in Austin, Texas. The City recommends residents and visitors shop locally in Austin on Small Business Saturday. This includes local boutiques, artisan shops, restaurants, and independent stores.

Read full story

Tips to Get Started with Cryptocurrencies

7 tips from someone who has invested in the crypto market. With companies, banks, and well-known investors jumping into the crypto market in 2021, you may feel the need to join in as well. Or maybe you saw an advertisement promoting a crypto exchange or maybe news about Dogecoin or Shiba has crossed your path.

Read full story
Texas State

Over 1,000 Hot Spots Exist and Air Pollution in Some Texas Cities May Cause Cancer

A non-profit organization did the research and concluded that several cities have toxic air which causes cancer. According to KSAT, in the state of Texas, San Antonio is one of those hot spots. Dallas, Houston, El Paso, and a few other towns also made the list according to MySan Antonio.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

A Texas School District Offers a Bonus to Employees

Dallas Independent School District is having a hard time keeping teachers, so they came up with a plan to offer teacher bonuses. According to the Dallas Morning News, the bonuses will be paid out in three installments over the next two years. They are September 2022, December 2022, and May 2023. Teachers can earn up to $3,500 in retention bonuses in the school year.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

A Texas Lawmaker Changed Parties With Governor Abbott Watching

A Texas House Democrat changed parties and he received a strong congratulation from Governor Greg Abbott. On Monday, Texas House Representative Ryan Guillen was joined by Abbott as he announced he was seeking re-election as a Republican instead of a Democrat. Guillen was elected as a Democrat representing District 31.

Read full story
129 comments
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke Could be Your Next Governor of Texas

After months of speculation, Beto O’Rourke finally made an announcement that he is running for Governor of Texas. He looks to unseat Greg Abbott in Austin. In an interview with the Texas Tribune, O'Rourke said:

Read full story
11 comments
Austin, TX

Military Veterans Get No Love in Austin on Veterans Day

Military parade photo by Ian MacDonald on Unsplash. About 30,000 people were expected at Austin’s Veteran Day Parade but the event was canceled due to Austin’s rigid Coronavirus restrictions.

Read full story
27 comments

A Federal Judge Won this Battle With Governor Abbott

A federal judge ruled that Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order on public schools requiring masks cannot be enforced. According to the judge, the mask mandate violates a federal mandate and puts students with disabilities at a greater risk of getting COVID-19.

Read full story
78 comments
Texas State

Get Ready Texas For Another Power Outage Unless Companies are Prepared

Texas girl freezingPhoto by Thirteen .J on Unsplash. Temperatures are already dropping so that means winter is right around the corner for Dallas residents. Winter officially begins on December 1. Texas does not require Gas companies to weatherize so you could face another power issue that you may have faced earlier this year.

Read full story
172 comments
El Paso, TX

A Texas City Council Adds More Problems as the Price For a Sports Arena Only Increases

On November 9, El Paso City Council voted to continue the entertainment center in downtown. In 2012, the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center was approved by voters at a cost of $180 million. Almost 10 years late, the cost is likely to be much higher.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Signed a New Senate Bill into Law

In Austin, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, November 8. The bill will allocate almost $16 billion of money Texas received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Read full story
6 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

The Real Reason this Texas Billionaire is Selling His Stock

Austin-based Elon Musk went to Twitter last week to poll his Twitter followers if he should sell his Tesla stock. His 63 million followers voted he should sell 10% of the stock he owns which caused the price of Tesla stock to fall on Monday morning.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

The City of Houston Mourns Over Tragic Death

In Houston, eight people died Friday night and hundreds of others were injured during the opening night of AstroWorld. This was the third annual sold-out event during a popular weekend music festival at NRG Park.

Read full story
46 comments
Houston, TX

Governor Abbott Wants to Fix the Supply Issue But Experts Don’t Think it’s Possible

California shipsPhoto by Diego Fernandez on Unsplash. Governor Greg Abbott wants to clear the logistics logjam and wants container ships to come to Houston, Texas. This is his latest attempt to show that Texas is a business-friendly state.

Read full story
130 comments
Texas State

Texas GOP Challenger has a Confrontation in the Airport Over a Mask

Wearing a mask seems to be a hot issue these days as Allen West can tell you. West plans to challenge Governor Greg Abbott in next year’s election. While at the Dallas Airport, West was confronted by a complete stranger for not wearing a mask as reported by NBC News.

Read full story
4 comments
Austin, TX

Greg Abbott Challenges School Libraries Over Pornography Books Causing Confusion

Governor Greg Abbott argued in a letter to the Texas School Board in Austin with concerns about the pornographic books that Texas libraries have. "You have an obligation to Texas parents and students to ensure that no child in Texas is exposed to pornography or other inappropriate content while inside a Texas public school."

Read full story
1 comments

Stocks You Should Consider for November

Stock investing photoPhoto by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash. With the price of goods rising due to inflation, choosing the right stock is more important than ever. These stocks are showing strong support heading into November.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy