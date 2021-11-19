Governor Abbott Made Appointments to Several Board Positions this Week

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

In Austin, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott appointed and reappointed people in several government positions. This week, the Governor mocked his challenger Beto O’Rourke who is running for governor.

Governor Abbott made several appointments this past week.

Appointments to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council

On November 19, Governor Abbott reappointed Perry Gilmore, Ph.D., and Carlo Hernandez to the Texas Crime Stoppers Council. Their terms are set to expire on September 1, 2025.

The Texas Crime Stoppers Council advises the Governor on crime stoppers programs in Texas and certifies local crime stoppers programs.

Perry Gilmore, Ph.D. is from Amarillo and is the Executive Director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation, and is a reserve deputy sheriff with the Randall County Sheriff’s Department. Gilmore is also secretary of the Amarillo South Rotary and a member of the Texas Association for Investigative Hypnosis Board of Directors and Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance.

Carlo Hernandez is from Brownsville and is the Founder and Owner of AC-I Service A/C & Heating and CGH Property Investment. Hernandez is the chair and founding member of the Cameron County Crime Stoppers, and the founding member of La Cultura Vive in Brownsville.

Appointments to the Texas Commission on the Arts

On November 16, Governor Abbott appointed three people to the Texas Commission of the Arts. The Governor appointed Keenan Fletcher and Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D., and reappointed Marci Roberts to the Texas Commission on the Arts. Their terms are set to expire on August 31, 2027.

The board fosters the development of a receptive climate for the arts that will culturally enrich and benefit Texans in their daily lives with the goal to attract artists to become residents.

Keenan Fletcher is from Llano and is a full-time musician and educator. She is the owner and director of Agape Haus Music Studio; a music teacher; a director of orchestra and chamber ensembles; and a professional violinist in classical and jazz. She is a member of the Austin Traditional Jazz Society and the Texas Old Time Fiddle Association.

Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D. is from Brownsville and is the Executive Director of the Brownsville Community Foundation.

Marci Roberts is from Marathon and is Executive Director of The Marathon Foundation, Roberts owns and operates several local businesses, including The French Co. Grocer, Evans Gallery, Desert Critter Wear, Marathon 2 Marathon, and Meo Design.

Appointment to the Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee

On November 16, Governor Abbott has appointed Darlene Fairchild to the Texas Real Estate Broker Lawyer Committee. Her term is set to expire on August 31, 2027. The committee drafts and revises all contracts disseminated by the Texas Real Estate Commission.

Darlene Fairchild is from Bryan-College Station and is an Agency Underwriter for University Title Company. Fairchild assists customers in navigating curative issues, works closely with underwriting attorneys, and assists the closing services department with curative and title questions.

Appointment to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners

On November 15, Governor Abbott appointed Josh Hollub to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners whose term is set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of chiropractic.

Josh Hollub is from Houston and is a commercial and industrial supervisor and estimator for Modern Plumbing Company, Inc. Hollub is a member of the Associated Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors of Texas and Quality Service Contractors. Additionally, he is a defensive coordinator and assistant head coach with Texas Intercity Football, Inc.

Appointments to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator Board

On November 15, Governor Abbott appointed Edward Crawford and reappointed Kimberly Gramm and Manny Salazar to the Product Development and Small Business Incubator (PDSBI) Board. Their terms are set to expire on February 1, 2027. The PDSBI fund is a revolving loan program to aid in the development, production, and commercialization of new or improved products and to stimulate small businesses in the state.

Edward Crawford is from Dallas and is President, Owner, and Founder of Coltala Holdings. He is a member of the Dallas Young Presidents Organization, Det Bozeman, the Teneo Network, and a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Crawford is a trustee of the Tulane Business School Council and co-founder and coordinator for the War Veterans Fund – PAC.

Kimberly Gramm is from Lubbock and is the Associate Vice President of Innovation at Texas Tech University (TTU). Gramm is on the Commission on Economic and Community Engagement Executive Committee of the Association of Public Land Grant Universities, a member of the Association of University Research Parks and Office of Outreach & Engagement Advisory Board, and a board member of the TTU Global Laboratory for Energy Asset Management and Manufacturing Board. Gramm also serves as a member of the Innovate Texas Tech Mentor Program.

Manny Salazar is from Kingsville and is President/CEO of the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Kingsville Economic Development Council. Salazar is a member of the Kleberg County Communities in Schools Board of Directors, Kingsville ISD Career and Technical Education Advisory Board, and the Workforce Services of the Coastal Bend Board. Additionally, Salazar is co-founder of Jr. Leadership Kleberg County.