El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJw6I_0cqHFY0t00
El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.

The state of Texas lowered the additional unemployment benefits and that should get businesses hiring. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment in El Paso is 5.4% for September 2021 figures which are down from 5.8% a month prior. This is down from a high of 14% a year ago when the coronavirus hit the city.

If you are unemployed or want to change jobs, this is the best time to do that as many companies are hiring.

These are the companies that are currently hiring in El Paso:

Amazon

Pay - starts at $15 an hour for full-time employment

Benefits - full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.

Appointments are made at Workforce Solutions Borderplex Center

8825 North Loop Drive

The company also offers innovative benefits such as Amazon’s Career Choice program, in which the company will pay full college tuition for its front-line employees as part of a $1.2 billion investment to expand education and skills training for its U.S. workforce.

For more information, you can search by your zip code at hiring.amazon.com or text ELPASONOW to 77088.

Tesla

Service Crew Lead

Benefits - Kaiser and United Healthcare PPO and HSA plans (including infertility coverage). 3 medical plan choices with $0 paycheck contribution.

Vision & dental plans (including orthodontic coverage). Company-paid Life, AD&D, short-term and long-term disability. 401(k), Employee Stock Purchase Plans, and other financial benefits.

Responsibilities

The Service Crew Lead will be part of Tesla's Field Energy Operations team. As a leader at Tesla, the Lead Service Installer will continuously model to others Tesla standards and responsibilities including policy compliance, quality standards, and efficiency goals.

The ideal candidate will work cooperatively with team members to successfully complete the maintenance of energy products safely and on time.

Duties. Considered a subject matter expert in energy system installation and is capable of training and mentoring others, may be responsible for a group or team. Able to supervise the job site and proactively guides and trains team members to ensure compliance.

Requirements

Valid Drivers License Required

Physical Requirements. Must be able to work at great heights including on rooftops, climbing ladders, and stairs. Must be able to work in extreme environments (example: hot sun, cold, crawl spaces, attic, etc.).

Prolonged periods of repetitious duties including lifting, bending and standing for long periods. Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds frequently.

Ability to climb and utilize equipment including various ladders rated for a maximum capacity of 325lbs.

Must be able to meet equipment standards for fall protection (harness, anchor, ropes, etc.) with a maximum capacity of 310bs.

Education and Experience. High school diploma or equivalent preferred. Vocational or technical school training is preferred.

Apply here or here.

Truck Driver

Basin

Pay - $75,000 to $90,000

$3,000 sign on bonus

$500 orientation pay

Benefits - Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance

• Company paid $50,000 life insurance

• Short term/Long term disability Equipment

Description

Basin Transportation is a rapidly growing over-the-road trucking company specializing in the transport of hazardous waste. They are currently looking for qualified, honest, and highly motivated OTR (over-the-road) drivers. Customer service is also on the top of their list, helping to provide an elite, highly-skilled, and experienced driving team.

Requirements

  • Hazmat certified
  • Class A CDL
  • Minimum 2 years OTR

Apply here or here.

Medical

Envision Physical Services

Nurse Practitioner

Full time and part-time positions available

Pay - $26.29 - $35.76 hour

Responsibilities:

  • Ability to work at an on-site clinic for post-op follow up visit Del Sol Medical Center (Eastside):
  • Level II Trauma (ACS verified)
  • 10-hour shifts
  • All cases come through the ED (about 800/yr)Las Palmas Medical Center (Westside):
  • 327-bed Acute Care Facility

Requirements:

  • 1st assist & trauma experience preferred

Apply here.

Other resources you can check for companies hiring are Indeed, USA Jobs, Work in Texas, LinkedIn, Virtual Job Fairs, and El Paso Facebook job groups. Companies are hiring in the El Paso area.

Comments / 4

