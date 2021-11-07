The City of Houston Mourns Over Tragic Death

AstroWorld Incident Screenshot from Twitter

In Houston, eight people died Friday night and hundreds of others were injured during the opening night of AstroWorld. This was the third annual sold-out event during a popular weekend music festival at NRG Park.

At 9:15 pm, the worst of the event happened as approximately 50,000 people moved toward the stage according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

"The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic."

The worst events happened after 9:30 pm. Peña said more than 300 patients total had been treated at a field hospital.

Pena thinks more deaths may come:

“What we know is that we have eight people who have died as a result of the injuries suffered at that event. That number may rise because we did transport more people in critical condition. We took 11 that they were performing CPR on en route to the hospital.”

Event organizers, rapper Travis Scott and LiveNation stopped the event early than expected.

Drake made a surprise appearance and joined festival founder Travis Scott, a rapper and Missouri City native. The crowd went wild after this.

Travis Scott was devastated by what happened at the event. He tweeted on Saturday:

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston [Police Department] has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."

Scott added:

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite was on-duty at the festival along with 367 police officers and 241 security officers.

"Once we started having the mass casualty incident, they were starting CPR on several people, and it happened all at once," Satterwhite said. "It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes. Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode."

Family members can connect with loved ones at a reunification center that was set up at 8686 Kirby Drive near the South Loop at the Wyndham Houston hotel. Houston Police, the Houston Fire Department, and counselors are the staff supporting this effort.

Finner said:

"If you're a relative, (and your) family member was at this event and you have not spoken to this individual, we have units available to assist."

Residents who haven't heard from loved ones who attended the festival can call 832-393-2991 or 832-393-2990.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of fans were trampled on as they rushed to get into the event. They knocked down the security screening area and metal detectors.

Day 2 of the Festival was canceled.

Paramedics transported at least 17 people to the hospital, one as young as 10 years old.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner stated over 360 police officers and 241 security officers were at the concert providing security.

In a statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said:

"The State of Texas is ready [to] assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated:



"I have called for a detailed briefing from all stakeholders, including Live Nation, Harris County, NRG Park, Police, Fire, Office of Emergency Management, and other agencies, explaining how the event got out of control leading to the deaths and injuries of several attendees."

AstorWorld said they were looking into the cause of the incident. More details may come out soon.

