Stocks You Should Consider for November

With the price of goods rising due to inflation, choosing the right stock is more important than ever. These stocks are showing strong support heading into November.

These five stocks are on the uptrend. Since they are at or near all-time highs, it’s best to wait for a dip in the market.

This month I discuss five stocks for you to consider.

Applovin (APP)

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Netflix (NFLX)

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Snowflake (SNOW)

The price for the stocks was recorded on November 1, 2021, at the open of the market.

"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." — Warren Buffett

Some basic investing principles never change.

Applovin (APP)

APP Screenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Applovin Corporation provides a software-based platform for mobile app developers. Over 150 billion downloads are provided by this company. The company helps apps monetize their platform and provide a solution for business clients. Business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. Applovin was founded in 2011 and is located in Palo Alto, California.

Analysis.

Applovin turned a profitable Q2 and analysts see the bottom line expanding sharply. Earnings are expected on November 10 so it may be better to wait until the date gets closer to see if more news comes out. The app industry continues to increase and Applovin had strong earnings in the past two quarters. Shares broke free post-IPO and a sustained rally is expected.

52 week high. $100.82

52 week low. $49.41

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CRWD Screenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

CrowdStrike provides cloud-based security services worldwide as they provide coverage in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. The company blocks over 72 billion cyber-security threats a day. CrowdStrike’s direct sales team primarily sells its platform and cloud modules. The company was founded in 2011 with headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/you-need-to-know-november-stocks-are-more-tempting-than-a-cinnabon-a6e8bb9fc6da

Analysis. In mid-October, the company expanded its product offerings. Falcon will automatically collect data from a variety of areas (email, endpoint, servers, cloud workloads, etc.), which provides faster threat detection. CrowdStrike announced Amazon Web Service customers with better protection from ransomware threats. The news was positive and CRWD reached its old highs. Strong growth numbers (sales expected to rise about 40% and earnings 70% for 2022. The past eight months was the start and the stock is primed to continue rising.

52 week high. $297.40

52 week low. $118.10

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

NFLX Screenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Netflix, Inc. connects merchants and consumers in the United States and worldwide. The company provides a direct-to-consumer demand platform. Netflix started in 1997 and is located in Los Gatos, California.

Analysis. In Q3, sales (up 16%) and earnings (up 83%) were higher and the company added 4.38 million net new streaming subscribers which were up from 2.20 million subscribers a year ago and finished above expectations at 3.5 million. For Q4, Netflix sees 8.5 million new subscribers which were above estimates. Netflix’s bottom line is expected to increase 76% this year (sixth straight year of big gains) with another 23% expected in 2022.

52 week high. $690.97

52 week low. $463.41

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

PXD Screenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company serves as an independent oil, gas exploration, and production company in West Texas. Pioneer explores, develops, and produces natural gas liquids (NGLs), gas, and oil. The company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 88 billion cubic feet of gas, 17 million barrels of NGLs, 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. The company was started in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Analysis. Pioneer looks strong in the institutional crowd (market cap of $47 billion, owned by a whopping 1,913 mutual funds at the end of September). The company has a 920,000 net acre position in Midland and another 100,000 acres in the Delaware basins. The company is leading a best-in-class breakeven oil price (around $28 oil!) and strong cash flow even if energy prices turned. The company expected $3.2 billion free cash flow in 2021 and about $4 billion annually for the next five years. Pioneer has its debt under control and expects to pay out around 80% of cash flow. Like Devon Energy, Pioneer has implemented its fixed-variable dividend policy —in Q2, it paid a 56 cent per share base dividend and another $1.51 in variable dividends. With strong energy demand, profits will be stronger in Q3 onwards. Pioneer has one of the best big-cap oil stories. Earnings are expected November 3, but analysts expect strong growth to continue with rising energy prices.

52 week high. $196.64

52 week low. $77.10

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Snowflake, Inc. (SNOW)

SNOW Screenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Snowflake, Inc. is a global cloud-based data platform. The platform offers Data Cloud that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth, build data-driven applications, and share data. Snowflake is used by various organizations in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. The company was founded in 2012 and is located in Bozeman, Montana.

Analysis. SNOW has seen some upside progress this year. Snowflake has one of the most impressive growth numbers with earnings coming up. Revenues have been positive with growth in triple digits. Customer revenue growth was 68% in Q1. The upcoming quarterly report should provide more clarity on this company and future.

52 week high. $429.00

52 week low. $184.71

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Note: The writer does not own any of these investments.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Not all information will be accurate. Consult a financial professional before making any significant financial decisions.