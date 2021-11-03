Stocks You Should Consider for November

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9Rpx_0ckmOdiI00
Stock investing photoPhoto by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash

With the price of goods rising due to inflation, choosing the right stock is more important than ever. These stocks are showing strong support heading into November.

These five stocks are on the uptrend. Since they are at or near all-time highs, it’s best to wait for a dip in the market.

This month I discuss five stocks for you to consider.

  • Applovin (APP)
  • CrowdStrike (CRWD)
  • Netflix (NFLX)
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
  • Snowflake (SNOW)

The price for the stocks was recorded on November 1, 2021, at the open of the market.

"I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." — Warren Buffett

Some basic investing principles never change.

Applovin (APP)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFkuI_0ckmOdiI00
APPScreenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Applovin Corporation provides a software-based platform for mobile app developers. Over 150 billion downloads are provided by this company. The company helps apps monetize their platform and provide a solution for business clients. Business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. Applovin was founded in 2011 and is located in Palo Alto, California.

Analysis.

Applovin turned a profitable Q2 and analysts see the bottom line expanding sharply. Earnings are expected on November 10 so it may be better to wait until the date gets closer to see if more news comes out. The app industry continues to increase and Applovin had strong earnings in the past two quarters. Shares broke free post-IPO and a sustained rally is expected.

52 week high. $100.82

52 week low. $49.41

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDYUD_0ckmOdiI00
CRWDScreenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

CrowdStrike provides cloud-based security services worldwide as they provide coverage in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. The company blocks over 72 billion cyber-security threats a day. CrowdStrike’s direct sales team primarily sells its platform and cloud modules. The company was founded in 2011 with headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. https://medium.datadriveninvestor.com/you-need-to-know-november-stocks-are-more-tempting-than-a-cinnabon-a6e8bb9fc6da

Analysis. In mid-October, the company expanded its product offerings. Falcon will automatically collect data from a variety of areas (email, endpoint, servers, cloud workloads, etc.), which provides faster threat detection. CrowdStrike announced Amazon Web Service customers with better protection from ransomware threats. The news was positive and CRWD reached its old highs. Strong growth numbers (sales expected to rise about 40% and earnings 70% for 2022. The past eight months was the start and the stock is primed to continue rising.

52 week high. $297.40

52 week low. $118.10

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2oIc_0ckmOdiI00
NFLXScreenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Netflix, Inc. connects merchants and consumers in the United States and worldwide. The company provides a direct-to-consumer demand platform. Netflix started in 1997 and is located in Los Gatos, California.

Analysis. In Q3, sales (up 16%) and earnings (up 83%) were higher and the company added 4.38 million net new streaming subscribers which were up from 2.20 million subscribers a year ago and finished above expectations at 3.5 million. For Q4, Netflix sees 8.5 million new subscribers which were above estimates. Netflix’s bottom line is expected to increase 76% this year (sixth straight year of big gains) with another 23% expected in 2022.

52 week high. $690.97

52 week low. $463.41

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I88Bg_0ckmOdiI00
PXDScreenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company serves as an independent oil, gas exploration, and production company in West Texas. Pioneer explores, develops, and produces natural gas liquids (NGLs), gas, and oil. The company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 88 billion cubic feet of gas, 17 million barrels of NGLs, 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. The company was started in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Analysis. Pioneer looks strong in the institutional crowd (market cap of $47 billion, owned by a whopping 1,913 mutual funds at the end of September). The company has a 920,000 net acre position in Midland and another 100,000 acres in the Delaware basins. The company is leading a best-in-class breakeven oil price (around $28 oil!) and strong cash flow even if energy prices turned. The company expected $3.2 billion free cash flow in 2021 and about $4 billion annually for the next five years. Pioneer has its debt under control and expects to pay out around 80% of cash flow. Like Devon Energy, Pioneer has implemented its fixed-variable dividend policy —in Q2, it paid a 56 cent per share base dividend and another $1.51 in variable dividends. With strong energy demand, profits will be stronger in Q3 onwards. Pioneer has one of the best big-cap oil stories. Earnings are expected November 3, but analysts expect strong growth to continue with rising energy prices.

52 week high. $196.64

52 week low. $77.10

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Snowflake, Inc. (SNOW)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDHcA_0ckmOdiI00
SNOWScreenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Snowflake, Inc. is a global cloud-based data platform. The platform offers Data Cloud that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth, build data-driven applications, and share data. Snowflake is used by various organizations in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. The company was founded in 2012 and is located in Bozeman, Montana.

Analysis. SNOW has seen some upside progress this year. Snowflake has one of the most impressive growth numbers with earnings coming up. Revenues have been positive with growth in triple digits. Customer revenue growth was 68% in Q1. The upcoming quarterly report should provide more clarity on this company and future.

52 week high. $429.00

52 week low. $184.71

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

References.

Cabot Wealth Network

Yahoo Finance

Note: The writer does not own any of these investments.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Not all information will be accurate. Consult a financial professional before making any significant financial decisions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing information about El Paso, Texas, and other local news you need to know.

El Paso, TX
3747 followers

More from Tom Handy

Houston, TX

The City of Houston Mourns Over Tragic Death

In Houston, eight people died Friday night and hundreds of others were injured during the opening night of AstroWorld. This was the third annual sold-out event during a popular weekend music festival at NRG Park.

Read full story
18 comments
Texas State

Texas GOP Challenger has a Confrontation in the Airport Over a Mask

Wearing a mask seems to be a hot issue these days as Allen West can tell you. West plans to challenge Governor Greg Abbott in next year’s election. While at the Dallas Airport, West was confronted by a complete stranger for not wearing a mask as reported by NBC News.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Greg Abbott Challenges School Libraries Over Pornography Books Causing Confusion

Governor Greg Abbott argued in a letter to the Texas School Board in Austin with concerns about the pornographic books that Texas libraries have. "You have an obligation to Texas parents and students to ensure that no child in Texas is exposed to pornography or other inappropriate content while inside a Texas public school."

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

A Texas Mayor Challenges Governor Abbott’s Mask Mandate

Houston City officials wear a maskScreenshot from Twitter. Houston Mayor fights against Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate. In August, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner challenged the mask mandate and required City workers to wear a mask. This went against the governor’s order.

Read full story
48 comments

Nine Ways to Consider Creating Money for Next Year

Tips to save moneyPhoto by Sam Dan Truong on Unsplash. One of the top resolutions in 2022 is to create more money. Everyone from the rich to the poor wants to make more money. Just about everything you do in life requires money.

Read full story
1 comments

Fidelity said Bitcoin would Reach $100 Million - Do You Believe it?

Bitcoin pricesBitcoin image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. Bitcoin price predictions mean nothing unless you do this. Recently, an analyst at Fidelity said Bitcoin would reach $1 billion by 2038. That is 17 years from now.

Read full story
6 comments

Tips to Help You Lower Your Debt

Tips on getting out of debtPhoto by Jp Valery on Unsplash. Statistics show 25% of Americans have less than $1,000 saved. Another survey showed 51% of Americans have less than three months of savings.

Read full story

Forget the World Series, Prices are Rising Which Could Cost You

Prices are going higherPhoto by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels. A Dallas trucking company is seeing more applicants for drivers as they are dealing with the supply chain issue. Vision CDL Truck Driving School said classes were getting bigger and companies were hiring students almost immediately.

Read full story
Texas State

Walmart Makes Contributions to Texas Politicians For 2022 Election

If you have been to a Walmart in Texas lately, you may want to know they are heavily involved in the political process. Recently, Walmart is supporting Austin, TexasGovernor Greg Abbott in his re-election bid for governor in 2022. Last month, Walmart’s political action committee (PAC) donated to the Governor’s campaign.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

Bishop T.D. Jakes Plans to Build Affordable Housing in Atlanta

Dallas-based Bishop T.D. Jakes was approved to build a mixed-use housing facility in Atlanta, Georgia. On October 21, Fort Mac approved the Initial Interim Master Plan for T. D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, LLC to develop on land that was Fort McPherson Army Base.

Read full story
70 comments

Governor Abbott Appoints Trump Lawyer as Secretary of State

In Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed John Scott as the next secretary of state. In the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump briefly worked with John Scott to help challenge President Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

Read full story
62 comments

Austin Plans to Build Affordable Housing for Residents

Affordable housing in AustinScreenshot from Twitter. Austin City Council met on October 21 to discuss available land to use for affordable housing. In Southwest Austin, more than 18 acres of land could be used for more affordable housing.

Read full story

Texas Legislature Passed Several New Bills Which Include Lowering Your Property Taxes

The Texas Legislature in Austin finished up its third special session and passed through several laws. A few of Governor Greg Abbott’s laws did not pass. Key issues passed were on Texas redistricting, the controversial Transgender Sports Bill, and a last-minute bill to lower property taxes.

Read full story
Texas State

The Statue of General Robert E. Lee is Moved Again in Texas

Robert E. Lee StatueTwitter screenshot from New York Post. A statue of General Robert E. Lee was removed from a park in Dallas, Texas and now sits near the Mexican border. The statue was relocated to a Texas resort.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

El Paso Residents Could See a Sharp Increase in Their Gas Bill Because of East Texas

El Paso gasPhoto by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. Earlier this year, a winter storm hit East Texas and now Texas Gas Service (TGS) wants to charge El Paso and West Texas residents for this event. Gas customers will see an increase in their bills from the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri.

Read full story
6 comments

Texas Physicians are Putting Up a Fight Against Governor Abbott’s Latest Order

Several Texas physicians want Governor Greg Abbott to rescind his executive order banning vaccine requirements. They want the government to stay out of health care. On Friday, the Committee to Protect Health Care said the latest executive order prevents health care facilities from making decisions protecting patients.

Read full story
447 comments
Texas State

Texas Republican Challenger Accuses Governor Abbott of Destroying Party Values With LGBT Beliefs

Conservative Texas Republican Don Huffines from Dallas accused Governor Greg Abbott of altering the Republican party values. Huffines said tax dollars used on the Texas department website were statements supporting transgender ideology.

Read full story
118 comments
Texas State

These Deserving Texans will Receive a Fourth Stimulus Check

Fourth Stimulus CheckPhoto by John Guccione from Pexels. The Federal government is discussing giving Americans a fourth stimulus check but the state of Texas is looking at how to help its own residents. Payments are coming from the state’s individual budgets. Some Texas residents will be very fortunate to see more cash coming their way.

Read full story
189 comments

How does Joel Osteen Have a Mansion, Ferrari, and Run the Largest Church in America?

Pastor Joel Osteen from Houston is in the news again. It is not for his ministry work at Lakewood Church. The reason is for accepting a large sum of government money for his church even though he is worth millions.

Read full story
1808 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy