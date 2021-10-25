Walmart Makes Contributions to Texas Politicians For 2022 Election

Tom Handy

Walmart

If you have been to a Walmart in Texas lately, you may want to know they are heavily involved in the political process.

Recently, Walmart is supporting Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott in his re-election bid for governor in 2022. Last month, Walmart’s political action committee (PAC) donated to the Governor’s campaign.

A Walmart representative told CNBC:

“As a company that operates in all 50 states, it is necessary for us to engage political leaders from both parties across a broad spectrum of policy matters. Our company and PAC engage in a bi-partisan manner based on a range of issues that impact our associates, customers, and shareholders.”
“We have not been and will never be a single-issue contributor, and we recognize that at times elected officials will back legislation we don’t support or condone. However, it’s important that we continue to engage in the political process and make our views known to policymakers and other stakeholders.”

Walmart’s contribution came after Governor Abbott ban abortions after six weeks. The Texas Abortion Law Senate Bill 8 drew a lot of criticism from local Texans and across the country.

CNBC stated Walmart made the contribution on September 29 through its PAC. The Arkansas-based Walmart made a $10,000 contribution to Governor Abbott’s reelection campaign.

Walmart also made a $5,000 contribution to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s re-election campaign as well.

The company has demanded its employees to get vaccinated against COVID by October 4.

In 2015, Walmart was a big contributor to Governor Abbott and his election. That year, the Associated Press reported Walmart gave $125,000 which was mostly by Alice Walton, one of the children of Sam Walton, the creator of Walmart.

Walmart donated to Governor Abbott’s re-election campaign:

Walmart has been active in making political contributions in the past as a representative told CNBC News:



In the 2019 -2020 election, Walmart contributed $1,192,000 to federal candidates. What is surprising, they supported both parties. Open Secrets reported Walmart gave 50% to the Republican and Democratic parties with $596,000 to each party.

The 2022 election for Texas Governor is November 8. Make sure you are registered to vote and you do your part in the election process.

