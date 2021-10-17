El Paso, TX

El Paso Residents Could See a Sharp Increase in Their Gas Bill Because of East Texas

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfZlc_0cU0sy1y00
El Paso gasPhoto by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

Earlier this year, a winter storm hit East Texas and now Texas Gas Service (TGS) wants to charge El Paso and West Texas residents for this event. Gas customers will see an increase in their bills from the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri.

The City reported that TGS and 11 other gas utilities filed a joint application with the Railroad Commission of Texas which allows TGS to recover costs from Winter Storm Uri. The average monthly bill will increase approximately $4.33 per month or $52 per year for the next ten years.

As a result of an unprecedented increase in demand for natural gas during the storm, and the subsequent spike in natural gas prices, Texas gas utilities supplying consumers and businesses experienced significant cost impacts. In response, the Texas Legislature passed legislation (HB 1520) to allow gas utilities to recover costs associated with the storm by way of adding extra charges on customers’ bills,” city officials shared.
At the direction of City Council, the City of El Paso has intervened in the proceeding and will represent the interests of the City and residents. As an intervenor, the City has filed testimony asserting that El Paso-based customers are effectively subsidizing costs incurred by gas utilities in other parts of Texas more severely impacted by Winter Storm Uri.” City of El Paso News Release

Residents are encouraged to contact TGS and the Railroad Commission. A hearing is scheduled with the Railroad Commission of Texas on November 2-3, 2021. El Paso residents are encouraged to ask questions and voice their objections and concerns regarding the potential price hike.

Comments from the public should be sent to the following section in Austin.

Hearings Division (Docket OS-7061) | Attn: Sharon Koren

Railroad Commission of Texas

1701 N. Congress

Austin, Texas 78701

Sharon.Koren@rrc.texas.gov

According to David Garrett of Resolve Utility Consulting, Oklahoma City Oklahoma, “TGS customers across the State of Texas are being asked to pay over $500 million for TGS’ claimed costs of $256 million.”

West Texas customers, which include El Paso customers, are being asked to pay more than double the gas costs incurred to provide them service during that storm.”

Residents complained about the poor service of TGS during the storm that impacted a lot of East Texas residents.

More than two out of three Texans – 69% – lost electricity at some point during Winter Storm Uri last month for an average of 42 hours, while almost half – 49% – lost access to running water for an average of more than two days, according to a report released today by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. Nearly one-third of people reported water damage in their home.”

Does the additional charge for El Paso residents sound fair to you?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Sharing information about El Paso, Texas, and other local news you need to know.

El Paso, TX
3652 followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Walmart Makes Contributions to Texas Politicians For 2022 Election

If you have been to a Walmart in Texas lately, you may want to know they are heavily involved in the political process. Recently, Walmart is supporting Austin, TexasGovernor Greg Abbott in his re-election bid for governor in 2022. Last month, Walmart’s political action committee (PAC) donated to the Governor’s campaign.

Read full story
7 comments
Atlanta, GA

Bishop T.D. Jakes Plans to Build Affordable Housing in Atlanta

Dallas-based Bishop T.D. Jakes was approved to build a mixed-use housing facility in Atlanta, Georgia. On October 21, Fort Mac approved the Initial Interim Master Plan for T. D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, LLC to develop on land that was Fort McPherson Army Base.

Read full story
68 comments

Governor Abbott Appoints Trump Lawyer as Secretary of State

In Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed John Scott as the next secretary of state. In the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump briefly worked with John Scott to help challenge President Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

Read full story
61 comments

Austin Plans to Build Affordable Housing for Residents

Affordable housing in AustinScreenshot from Twitter. Austin City Council met on October 21 to discuss available land to use for affordable housing. In Southwest Austin, more than 18 acres of land could be used for more affordable housing.

Read full story

Texas Legislature Passed Several New Bills Which Include Lowering Your Property Taxes

The Texas Legislature in Austin finished up its third special session and passed through several laws. A few of Governor Greg Abbott’s laws did not pass. Key issues passed were on Texas redistricting, the controversial Transgender Sports Bill, and a last-minute bill to lower property taxes.

Read full story
Texas State

The Statue of General Robert E. Lee is Moved Again in Texas

Robert E. Lee StatueTwitter screenshot from New York Post. A statue of General Robert E. Lee was removed from a park in Dallas, Texas and now sits near the Mexican border. The statue was relocated to a Texas resort.

Read full story
9 comments

Texas Physicians are Putting Up a Fight Against Governor Abbott’s Latest Order

Several Texas physicians want Governor Greg Abbott to rescind his executive order banning vaccine requirements. They want the government to stay out of health care. On Friday, the Committee to Protect Health Care said the latest executive order prevents health care facilities from making decisions protecting patients.

Read full story
446 comments
Texas State

Texas Republican Challenger Accuses Governor Abbott of Destroying Party Values With LGBT Beliefs

Conservative Texas Republican Don Huffines from Dallas accused Governor Greg Abbott of altering the Republican party values. Huffines said tax dollars used on the Texas department website were statements supporting transgender ideology.

Read full story
120 comments
Texas State

These Deserving Texans will Receive a Fourth Stimulus Check

Fourth Stimulus CheckPhoto by John Guccione from Pexels. The Federal government is discussing giving Americans a fourth stimulus check but the state of Texas is looking at how to help its own residents. Payments are coming from the state’s individual budgets. Some Texas residents will be very fortunate to see more cash coming their way.

Read full story
189 comments

How does Joel Osteen Have a Mansion, Ferrari, and Run the Largest Church in America?

Pastor Joel Osteen from Houston is in the news again. It is not for his ministry work at Lakewood Church. The reason is for accepting a large sum of government money for his church even though he is worth millions.

Read full story
1805 comments
Texas State

Texas Businesses Defy Governor Abbott’s Order - See Who They Are

Since Governor Greg Abbott announced no masks, there has been a lot of confusion for people as well as businesses in Texas. His order went against what many other states were doing. In his home state, people were unsure if they should wear a mask or not as they enter a building.

Read full story
227 comments

Southwest Airlines was Not Truthful About the Passenger Delays

Southwest Airline Pilot ProtestingScreenshot from Twitter. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines blamed weather and air traffic control issues for the 1,900 canceled flights that stranded thousands of passengers over the past few days.

Read full story
42 comments

Stocks to Consider for Your Investment in October

October Stock investmentPhoto by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels. With the price of goods rising due to inflation, choosing the right stock is more important than ever. These stocks are showing strong support heading into October.

Read full story
Texas State

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Texas Legislators the Middle Finger

Megan Thee Stallion at Austin City Music FestivalScreenshot from Twitter. As soon as Texas reinstated the Texas Abortion ban, singer Megan Thee Stallion shared her thoughts at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Music Festival had the strongest lineup of female artists.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

U.S. Judge Declares Texas Abortion Ban is Unlawful

Texas abortion banPhoto by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash. On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a law that blocks most abortions. Austin U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman said no judge or state representative could enforce the law because it was an “offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

Read full story
5 comments

Governor Abbott has a Decision to Make Dealing With Crime

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles wants to grant a posthumous pardon for George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest. The Houston police officer involved in the case has a history of corruption.

Read full story
46 comments
Texas State

Texas Resident Arrested for Human Smuggling of Over 50 People

In El Paso, federal agents arrested resident, Roberto Hernandez, for smuggling migrants. Hernandez, 47, was under surveillance for months until he was arrested. The smuggler was arrested in the 14000 block of Warren Beline Drive in Horizon City.

Read full story
Texas State

Angry Protests In Texas Were About Abortion Rights

San Antonio abortion protestPhoto by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash. In San Antonio, thousands of women marched downtown over the recent passing of Senate Bill (SB) 8 and SB 4 limiting a women’s right to an abortion.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

This‌ ‌Wealthy‌ ‌Texas‌ ‌Resident‌ ‌is‌ ‌Worth‌ ‌Billions‌ ‌but‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌Earn $12‌ ‌an‌ ‌Hour‌

Who is Alice Walton?Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash. If you’re thinking this was about Elon Musk, then you are not correct. The other Texas billionaire lives close to Dallas and is a Fort Worth Texas resident. Alice Walton is the richest in the Walton family which owns Walmart that is in just about every major city.

Read full story
59 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy