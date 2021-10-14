These Deserving Texans will Receive a Fourth Stimulus Check

Fourth Stimulus Check Photo by John Guccione from Pexels

The Federal government is discussing giving Americans a fourth stimulus check but the state of Texas is looking at how to help its own residents. Payments are coming from the state’s individual budgets. Some Texas residents will be very fortunate to see more cash coming their way.

Texas does not have an actual COVID-19 economic relief program. Local school districts are giving employees retention bonuses instead of stimulus checks. This stimulus check is different than the previous three.

In Irving a suburb of Dallas, stimulus checks are worth up to $2,000 compared to Denton where educators will get up to $500 with a 2% pay raise. Other Texas school districts are also giving pay raises to teachers.

“Our public education employees should not have to choose between food or going to the doctor,” state Representative Glenn Rogers, R-Graford, said. “This extra check will make a huge difference in many of their lives.

A month ago after Labor Day, Texans on unemployment lost the extra benefit that was included due to the pandemic.

This past July until December, Texans received a Child Tax Credit of $3,600 for children up to age five and $3,000 payments for parents with children age six to 17 years old. The fourth payment should be sent any day now through direct deposit.

Other states considering giving residents include California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, and Tennessee. These states are dipping into their budget or using extra money from the American Rescue Plan.

These states are not planning a fourth stimulus: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Dallas unemployment

The Dallas unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% in August which is down from 5.3% in July.

Dallas unemployment is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“The most recent unemployment number is indicating that the unemployment number is pretty close to before the pandemic,” Bureau of Labor Statistics economist Martin Kohli said. “The Dallas-Fort Worth area is doing pretty well economically.”

The Dallas area is performing better than other Texas cities such as Houston. Houston added less than 5,000 jobs and Austin added 1.400 jobs.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area, the trade, transportation, and utility sector gained 3,600 jobs. The leisure and hospitality sectors lagged behind and lost 400.

“Much of the Dallas area has recovered, but there are still some pockets of the Dallas area that haven’t quite come back to where they were before the pandemic,” Kohli said.

Do you want to see a fourth stimulus from the Federal government?