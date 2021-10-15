Texas Republican Challenger Accuses Governor Abbott of Destroying Party Values With LGBT Beliefs

LGBT in TexasPhoto by Anna Shvets from Pexels

Conservative Texas Republican Don Huffines from Dallas accused Governor Greg Abbott of altering the Republican party values. Huffines said tax dollars used on the Texas department website were statements supporting transgender ideology.

On the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services website, information was published that was disturbing and aimed at the Texas youth.

Governor Abbott’s political appointees that are running the Department of Family and Protective Services have put out — and it’s been on their website — some very disturbing information about our youth. They are promoting transgender sexual policies to our — to Texas youth,” Huffines said in a video posted to Twitter in late August.
They’re talking about helping empower and celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, ally, non-heterosexual behavior,” he added.
I mean, really? This is Texas. These are not Texas values. These are not Republican Party values, but these are obviously Greg Abbott’s values,” Huffines continued.

On Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle reported the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took down the page.

The Hill reached out to Governor Abbott’s office and the department but the Department said they were receiving the site and did not add any more comments.

The Texas Youth Connection website has been temporarily disabled for a comprehensive review of its content. This is being done to ensure that its information, resources, and referrals are current,” the message reads. The site also includes links to a youth help hotline and “preparation for adult living.”
Huffines a Dallas businessman, and former state senator commented about the website, “We aren’t surprised that state employees who are loyal to Greg Abbott had to scramble after we called their perverse actions out. I promised Texans I would get rid of that website and I kept that promise.”

GOP candidates may be trying to appeal to transgender youth.

Some bills that have been proposed limit girls and women from participating in sports teams where gender is specified. Republican politicians insist this is to help protect children.

In late August, one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s primary challengers, Don Huffines, accused Texas’ child welfare agency of “promoting transgender sexual policies to Texas youth” under a section of its website titled “Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation.”

Chief executive of the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Texas Ricardo Martinez said LGBTQ kids are underrepresented in foster care and “face truly staggering discrimination and abuse.”

Martinez pointed to a survey that found LGBTQ youth who reported were in foster care were almost three times more likely to also report they had attempted suicide within the last year, compared to those who didn’t spend any time in the foster care system.

