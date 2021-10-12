Stocks to Consider for Your Investment in October

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ux2Hf_0cOGWN4U00
October Stock investmentPhoto by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels

With the price of goods rising due to inflation, choosing the right stock is more important than ever. These stocks are showing strong support heading into October.

Since many are at or near all-time highs, it’s best to wait for a dip in the market.

This month I discuss five stocks for you to consider.

  • Affirm Holdings (AFRM)
  • Devon Energy (DVN)
  • DoorDash (DASH)
  • Lululemon (LULU)
  • SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

The price for the stocks was recorded on October 11, 2021, at the open of the market.

“Here are some pointers from this section: • Understand the nature of the companies you own and the specific reasons for holding the stock. (“It is really going up!” doesn’t count.) • By putting your stocks into categories you’ll have a better idea of what to expect from them.”
Peter Lynch, One Up On Wall Street: How To Use What You Already Know To Make Money In

Some basic investing principles never change.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmKLJ_0cOGWN4U00
Affirm Holdings (AFRM)Screenshot from Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Affirm Holdings provides a platform for mobile and digital commerce in the United States and Canada. The company had approximately 29,000 merchants including brick-and-mortar stores, small and large businesses, direct-to-consumer brands, and companies. Organizations supported include sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homeware, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. Affirm was founded in 2012 and is located in San Francisco, California.

Analysis.

In Q2, AFRM saw gross merchandise volume and revenue rise 106% and 71%. Active users were 7.1 million and merchants came in at 29 million growing nearly five-fold. Affirm has partnered (non-exclusively) with Amazon, allowing buyers to split up purchases for $50 or more, which obviously could be gargantuan for Affirm. There are some moving parts here (the company will often securitize its loans), and bad debt expense is real (5.8% allowance for credit losses), which will hurt if/when the economy really has trouble. But big picture there’s little doubt the future is bright—in its latest quarterly report, management guided for gross merchandise volume growth of 60% in the next 12 months, and that excludes anything from Peloton and any benefit from the Amazon partnership. Walmart will also work with Affirm as well. For the stock, with a massive post-IPO collapse to the $55 to $70 area, the news of Amazon and Q2 results pushed the stock price higher above $130. Enter with a small position with Affirm since it is possible to see a drop in the stock price if the economy sees a negative outlook.

52 week high. $146.90

52 week low. $46.50

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A

Devon Energy (DVN)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzrX8_0cOGWN4U00

Company Profile.

Devon Energy is an independent energy company that is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Devon Energy was started in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Analysis. Energy stocks appear to have entered new uptrends and Devon may have the best story in the entire sector. Operating solely in the U.S., Q2 saw strong demand with 63% of total output and four years to keep drilling to keep production level. Devon believes they will have a strong cash flow that will come in around $1.30 per share, per quarter at $70 oil and $3.50 natural gas (actually well below current levels). Devon has a solid dividend (1.3% annual yield) and adds in a 50%-ish payout of excess cash flow, which resulted in a total payout of 34 cents per share in Q1, 49 cents per share in Q2, and expects a strong Q3. Debt in the amount of $1.2 billion is getting paid off this year (debt should total less than annual cash flow by year-end). The following year in 2022 could prove more lucrative due to cost reductions and hedge book improvements.

52 week high. $40.24

52 week low. $7.73

Forward Dividend and Yield. 0.44 (1.10%)

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGTYO_0cOGWN4U00

Company Profile.

DoorDash, Inc. is a logistics platform that connects dashers, merchants, and consumers in the United States and worldwide. The company offers a direct-to-consumer on-demand platform. DoorDash started in 2013 and is located in San Francisco, California.

Analysis. The pandemic has changed delivery services—two years ago, deliveries were reserved for Amazon or clothes from Gap, and occasionally pizza, but today, groceries, prescriptions, all types of food, and more are being shuttled to people’s homes and businesses regularity. Uber is in this trend, but the stock isn’t fairing well since it is also tied to ride-sharing. DoorDash is purely on the delivery movement and thriving. Revenues increased 83% in Q2 from a year ago and total orders increased 69% (to 345 million). Earnings are in the red, but EBITDA was in the black (up 43% to about 33 cents per share). One key point, DoorDash is gaining and clients are staying active (orders picked up in Q2), with more orders from non-restaurants. In the quarter, DoorDash added over 5,000 new convenience stores including Albertson’s and PetSmart for pet supply deliveries. The triple-digit growth of 2020 isn’t likely to be repeated, next year’s estimate of 19% revenue growth seems favorable. DASH has a lot of potential.

52 week high. $256.09

52 week low. $110.13

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (LULU)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtogF_0cOGWN4U00
Lululemon (LULU)Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (LULU) designs and distributes women's and men’s athletic apparel and accessories. Lululemon offers Company Operated Stores and Direct To Consumer to its customers. Operating in 521 stores, Lululemon is located in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. The company was started in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Analysis. Lululemon saw an eye-opening 28% compound annual growth rate (compared to 19% in the years before the pandemic), led by strong e-commerce sales. With Covid restrictions loosening, brick-and-mortar outlets are seeing improved business, and Lululemon is expected to surpass its 2023 sales target by the end of this year. Q2 revenue increased 28% on a two-year basis, led by a 43% increase in international sales and a 26% increase in North American sales. E-commerce made up 41% of total revenues. Earnings of $1.65 per share beat the estimates by 46 cents and were ahead of the firm’s expectations. Productivity in Lululemon stores returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 95% of stores re-opened by the end of Q2, and 11 new stores opened during the quarter, for a total to 534. Management believes the firm is in the early stages of growth and in Q2 repurchased $171 million in shares. Analysts expect earnings of 59% this year and 21% next year. Shares look strong despite the volatility in the market.

52 week high. $437.32

52 week low. $269.28

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDILo_0cOGWN4U00
SVB Financial Group (SIVB)Yahoo Finance

Company Profile.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) provides a diversified financial services company which includes banking, financial services, and products. SVB operates in 30 offices including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, and China. The company was founded in 1983 and is located in Santa Clara, California.

Analysis.

52 week high. $679.00

52 week low. $263.34

Forward Dividend and Yield. N/A (N/A)

Analysts. SVB Financial has assisted more than 30,000 start-ups and is one of the largest banks in the U.S. With Silicon Valley exposure, SVB’s growth has been fueled by rapid expansion in the digital economy along with healthcare and life science sector growth. SVB is benefiting from activity in the private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) space. They expect full-year average deposit growth of around 90% compared to a year ago. The bank specializes in capital call lines of credit, or short-term loans (around 3%), to PE and VC firms. SVB’s Q2 revenue of $1.5 billion soared 69% from a year ago, while per-share earnings of $9.09 were above estimates by 40%. The company saw excellent loan growth (up 38%) which led to interest income (up 42%). Management sees net interest income rising 45%-ish for the year. Analysts expect earnings to cool off next year, but estimates have been crushing expectations.

References.

Cabot Wealth Network

Yahoo Finance

Note: The writer does not own any of these investments.

This article is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered Financial or Legal Advice. Not all information will be accurate. Consult a financial professional before making any significant financial decisions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing information about El Paso, Texas, and other local news you need to know.

El Paso, TX
3428 followers

More from Tom Handy

El Paso Residents Could See a Sharp Increase in Their Gas Bill Because of East Texas

El Paso gasPhoto by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. Earlier this year, a winter storm hit East Texas and now Texas Gas Service (TGS) wants to charge El Paso and West Texas residents for this event. Gas customers will see an increase in their bills from the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri.

Read full story
3 comments

Texas Physicians are Putting Up a Fight Against Governor Abbott’s Latest Order

Several Texas physicians want Governor Greg Abbott to rescind his executive order banning vaccine requirements. They want the government to stay out of health care. On Friday, the Committee to Protect Health Care said the latest executive order prevents health care facilities from making decisions protecting patients.

Read full story
278 comments
Texas State

Texas Republican Challenger Accuses Governor Abbott of Destroying Party Values With LGBT Beliefs

Conservative Texas Republican Don Huffines from Dallas accused Governor Greg Abbott of altering the Republican party values. Huffines said tax dollars used on the Texas department website were statements supporting transgender ideology.

Read full story
118 comments
Texas State

These Deserving Texans will Receive a Fourth Stimulus Check

Fourth Stimulus CheckPhoto by John Guccione from Pexels. The Federal government is discussing giving Americans a fourth stimulus check but the state of Texas is looking at how to help its own residents. Payments are coming from the state’s individual budgets. Some Texas residents will be very fortunate to see more cash coming their way.

Read full story
176 comments

How does Joel Osteen Have a Mansion, Ferrari, and Run the Largest Church in America?

Pastor Joel Osteen from Houston is in the news again. It is not for his ministry work at Lakewood Church. The reason is for accepting a large sum of government money for his church even though he is worth millions.

Read full story
1806 comments
Texas State

Texas Businesses Defy Governor Abbott’s Order - See Who They Are

Since Governor Greg Abbott announced no masks, there has been a lot of confusion for people as well as businesses in Texas. His order went against what many other states were doing. In his home state, people were unsure if they should wear a mask or not as they enter a building.

Read full story
226 comments

Southwest Airlines was Not Truthful About the Passenger Delays

Southwest Airline Pilot ProtestingScreenshot from Twitter. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines blamed weather and air traffic control issues for the 1,900 canceled flights that stranded thousands of passengers over the past few days.

Read full story
42 comments
Texas State

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Texas Legislators the Middle Finger

Megan Thee Stallion at Austin City Music FestivalScreenshot from Twitter. As soon as Texas reinstated the Texas Abortion ban, singer Megan Thee Stallion shared her thoughts at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Music Festival had the strongest lineup of female artists.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

U.S. Judge Declares Texas Abortion Ban is Unlawful

Texas abortion banPhoto by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash. On Wednesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a law that blocks most abortions. Austin U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman said no judge or state representative could enforce the law because it was an “offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

Read full story
5 comments

Governor Abbott has a Decision to Make Dealing With Crime

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles wants to grant a posthumous pardon for George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest. The Houston police officer involved in the case has a history of corruption.

Read full story
46 comments
Texas State

Texas Resident Arrested for Human Smuggling of Over 50 People

In El Paso, federal agents arrested resident, Roberto Hernandez, for smuggling migrants. Hernandez, 47, was under surveillance for months until he was arrested. The smuggler was arrested in the 14000 block of Warren Beline Drive in Horizon City.

Read full story
Texas State

Angry Protests In Texas Were About Abortion Rights

San Antonio abortion protestPhoto by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash. In San Antonio, thousands of women marched downtown over the recent passing of Senate Bill (SB) 8 and SB 4 limiting a women’s right to an abortion.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

This‌ ‌Wealthy‌ ‌Texas‌ ‌Resident‌ ‌is‌ ‌Worth‌ ‌Billions‌ ‌but‌ ‌Workers‌ ‌Earn $12‌ ‌an‌ ‌Hour‌

Who is Alice Walton?Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash. If you’re thinking this was about Elon Musk, then you are not correct. The other Texas billionaire lives close to Dallas and is a Fort Worth Texas resident. Alice Walton is the richest in the Walton family which owns Walmart that is in just about every major city.

Read full story
58 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Wants to Penalize Illegal Texas Voters More After SB 1 was Just Signed

In Austin, Texas Senate Bill 1 recently made illegal voting a misdemeanor but Governor Greg Abbott wants to increase the penalty. On Thursday, Governor Abbott called Texas lawmakers to increase the penalty for illegal voters. This was about a month after recently lowering the penalty.

Read full story
179 comments
San Antonio, TX

Former San Antonio Mayor Castro Shares Thoughts on Governor Abbott

Former San Antonio Mayor and former Presidential candidate Julián Castro were recently on Vanity Fair's Inside the Hive podcast. He addressed some tough questions on recent going on in Texas.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

President Trump has been Quiet Lately, but He is Messing With Texas

The former President Donald Trump lost the presidential election, but he is telling Governor Greg Abbott to review the election results. Trump demanded "a strong and real Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam — not a weak risk-limiting audit that is being slow-walked through the Secretary of State's office."

Read full story
75 comments
Lubbock, TX

Governor Abbott is in Lubbock to Announce an Investment Close to $1 Billion

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits Lubbock, Texas today to announce a new investment initiative to help the city. Joining Governor Abbott is Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, County Judge Curtis Parrish, Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, and other local leaders in the Plains Cotton Growers Conference Center in the 1100 block of Canyon Lake Drive.

Read full story
30 comments
El Paso, TX

The Best Companies that are Hiring Now in El Paso

El Paso jobs hiringImage by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. These are the businesses in El Paso that are hiring in the borderland. Several companies are hiring and the jobs that are available go by very fast. So if you are looking for a job, don’t wait and apply.

Read full story
2 comments

Governor Abbott May Raise Your Tax Bill Because of the Presidential Elections

Governor Abbott talks about 2020 Presidential electionScreenshot from Governor Abbott Instagram. Governor Greg Abbott defended Texas’ decision to reexamine the 2020 Presidential Election on Fox News. The governor deflected that he was following that President Trump asked him to do this.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy