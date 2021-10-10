Megan Thee Stallion Gives Texas Legislators the Middle Finger

Megan Thee Stallion at Austin City Music Festival Screenshot from Twitter

As soon as Texas reinstated the Texas Abortion ban, singer Megan Thee Stallion shared her thoughts at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Music Festival had the strongest lineup of female artists.

Megan dropped a few f-bombs during her appearance over the weekend over the Texas abortion ban.

Senate Bill 8 restricts pregnant women from getting an abortion after six weeks which has sparked outrage in Texas and across the country. Governor Greg Abbott signed the law in May and it became effective September 1.

As soon as the abortion ban was lifted a few days ago, the law was reinstated by the US Appeals Courts.

Megan is originally from Houston Texas and shared her thoughts on the legislators her state voted in.

" Y'all know I'm a Texas girl and we deserve better!" Megan wrote on her Instagram page.

"Politicians want to cut off abortion access and control our bodies, lives, and futures — I'm speaking up," she added.

On Wednesday, the Texas court lifted the abortion ban only to see the State challenge the ruling and the appeals court declared the law legal.

“ We were able to provide abortions today to people who had already complied with Texas’ 24 hour-waiting period,” one Texas clinic wrote on Twitter. “We’ve reached out to people on the waiting list we had to turn away in September. In this climate, every single abortion we can provide is a win.”

“ We are delighted that the Texas Heartbeat Act is back in effect saving unborn babies’ lives from abortion,” said Joe Pojman, Ph.D., executive director of Texas Alliance for Life on Facebook. “Saturday will not be business as usual for the abortion industry in Texas.”

Billie Elish made a similar comment about the Texas Abortion Ban a week ago at the Austin City Limits Festival. She also dropped some f-bombs about the abortion ban.

“ When they made that.. law, I almost didn’t want to do the show.” she said.

Megan Stallion joined other artists who voiced their outrage over the abortion ban including Alyssa Milano, P!nk, Kerry Washington, and St. Vincent. These artists are voicing their concerns and opinion on the abortion ban.

Planned Parenthood supported Stallion’s comments and wrote on Twitter “ Thank you , @theestallion for standing up to say: #BansOffOurBodies.”

What are your thoughts on the Texas abortion ban?

